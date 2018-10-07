AUBURN | Chip Lindsey made it crystal clear. There’s no quarterback controversy at Auburn. Jarrett Stidham has started 20-straight games for the Tigers and he’ll continue in that role as long as he’s healthy and eligible. “Jarrett’s our guy, so like I said, we are committed to him and really no other thoughts about that,” said Lindsey, Auburn’s second-year offensive coordinator. Auburn’s is coming off a 23-9 loss at Mississippi State in which Stidham completed 19-of-38 passes for 214 yards without a touchdown or interception. That production came despite the Tigers rushing for just 90 yards, and Stidham being sacked three times and pressured another eight times.

Stidham is 10th in the SEC with a 126.4 quarterback rating. Todd Van Emst/Auburn athletics

“It's about us as a unit and … playing that position is a big part of it,” said Lindsey. “But we're searching for the right mix at the right time and the execution. That's what we're looking for as a unit. We could say, ‘Hey, it's the running back or receiver or O-line or quarterback,’ but it all works together. And that's kind of what we're focused on.” That doesn’t mean Stidham doesn’t have plenty to improve on. He’s had a tendency to overthrow his receivers, especially on deep balls this season, and that happened at least twice against the Bulldogs including sailing a ball well past a wide-open Darius Slayton on a reverse pass. “We've probably made that exact throw 50 times since fall camp started. We hadn't had a lot of issues with it. I think Jarrett will tell you that's one he needs to make the next time we get an opportunity,” Lindsey said. “I think some common sense — when a guy's wide open, you want to at least give him some chance to get the ball. I think I remember last year, we ran the same play against Mississippi State at home, and we underthrew him a little bit, and the guy caught it. We've got to do a better job of giving guys chances and not overthrowing them, for sure.”