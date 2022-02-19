Limiting turnovers focus for Auburn against Gators

"Florida scored 72 points against us," Pearl said. "Twenty-two were off our turnovers, and 21 were off their offensive rebounds. So yes, we absolutely need to take care of the basketball, and we've turned the ball over a lot at Florida."

In the first matchup against the Gators, the Tigers turned the ball over 16 times while allowing Florida to come down with 11 offensive rebounds, resulting in most of its points.

On the road against formidable opponents, keeping turnovers at a minimum and rebounding are crucial to keeping the opponent from getting momentum. Bruce Pearl is highly aware of this as No. 2 Auburn goes into Gainesville on Saturday to face a Florida team fighting for a chance at making the NCAA Tournament.

The Stephen C. O'Connell Center has been a nightmare for Auburn for years, with the Tigers last winning there in 1996. While the Gators have had the better team most years, that is drastically different in this matchup as the Tigers come in with one of the best squads in the nation. Still, Pearl and Auburn are awaiting 40 minutes of uptempo basketball that the Gators are known for.

"They do a good job of pressing and speeding you up, and they fly around a lot at home," Pearl said. "They play really hard."

Don't get it wrong, though. The Gators are still a tough matchup, especially in the lane, as big man Colin Castleton, a first-team All-SEC pick, has returned from an injury and is playing good basketball. He's averaging 15.8 points and 9.5 rebounds in four games since missing almost a month, posting 15 points and 15 boards in the Gators' loss to Texas A&M on Tuesday.

"He is a big factor, obviously at both ends," Pearl said. "He scores, and he does a good job of creating a lot of contact when he posts up and spreads his arms out a little bit and flails around and gets himself to the foul line a lot."

Out of all of the motivating factors for Auburn going into Saturday's matchup – SEC title race, seeding in NCAA tournament – there's one that Pearl is going to use against Florida. Reminded of how lopsided some games against the Gators have been in Gainesville during his tenure, Pearl had the perfect response.

"I appreciate you reminding me of that because I didn't remember that," he said. "In fact, Marlene (basketball sports information director), go get me the margins of those losses. I would like the players to know what we're up against."