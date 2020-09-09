AuburnSports - Lighter, faster Williams energized for big junior season

Still, Williams isn’t close to being satisfied, and is targeting this season to be his best yet.

Heading into his junior season, Williams is already 19th in school history with 85 career receptions and 17th with 1,364 career receiving yards. He’s projected as a potential first round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

AUBURN | In a conference loaded with talented wide receivers, Seth Williams has stood out among the best his first two seasons at Auburn.

“I feel like I’m super confident this season, going into my third year back,” Williams said. “New offense, but it’s the same mindset — you go in with the expectation to win, expectation that you’re the best person on the field. I feel like my mindset this year is just to go all out and prove to everyone that I am a receiver and there’s nothing left for me to prove. Show what I’m about.”

First-year offensive coordinator Chad Morris has installed a more pass-friendly offense that has the entire wide receiving corps excited.

“I feel like this year people are going to see an explosive offense,” Williams explained. “Nothing is ruled out. We’re going to both pass and throw the ball. Just look for an explosive offense this year.”

Williams will enter this fall 13 pounds lighter than last season. Losing weight was a goal he had for the offseason and he didn’t let his time away from the program and a rigid training program due to the COVID-19 pandemic be a setback.

“I didn’t expect to lose that much, but I gained it back with muscle, so it wasn’t too much of a big deal. But yeah, I kept that. I tried to get lighter and get faster,” Williams said.

Increasing his speed and acceleration, running more precise routes and being more consistent with deep balls are just some of the goals Williams set for this season — and it’s definitely showed through the first three weeks of preseason drills.

“He's doing good. He's probably doing the best out of all the receivers,” senior wide receiver Eli Stove said. “I like the way he's focused this year. He's ready to ball. He's going to just keep improving every day.”

No. 11 Auburn opens the season Sept. 26 against Kentucky. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network.