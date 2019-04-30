There are two ways to look at Damarjhe Lewis' Auburn commitment.

He sums both of them up in a simple sentence about his recruitment.

"I'm still with Auburn right now," Lewis said, a phrase he reiterated a few times during a 10-minute interview.

To start, the Griffin (Ga.) defensive lineman remains an Auburn pledge. There have been questions about that in the past, as he's publicly stated his recruitment is wide open. Lewis has also been a visitor at some of Auburn's other top recruiting competitors. So, to hear Lewis reaffirm his commitments, that's a plus.

There's also the fact he continuously specified the phrase right now in response to his Auburn pledge. Lewis isn't tying himself to the Tigers for the long haul even though he stays committed to them for the time being.

Some of that wavering has less to do with Lewis and more to do with the communication from Auburn's end.

The other program most firmly in the mix to flip Lewis is becoming a familiar name — for Auburn and others — in recruiting: Georgia Tech. Lewis has visited Georgia Tech each of the last two weekends and said the Yellow Jackets are talking to him on a daily basis.

“Really I’m looking at Georgia Tech to see how they play their defensive line and the defensive scheme. There’s a lot of hype about it right now," Lewis said. "They love they show with me, the fact they text every day, I like that.

Lewis plans to be back at Auburn some time in the next week or two. That'll likely shore up many of his doubts. Some of that Georgia Tech interest is simply because the Yellow Jackets appear to be in touch with him on a more regular basis. Auburn defensive line coach Rodney Garner typically has a stranglehold on these recruitments, so it could be strategic on his part.

Still, the patient play with one of his own commitments seems to give Georgia Tech a shot right now. The Yellow Jackets began recruiting Lewis the day the new coaching staff was put in place. Geoff Collins & Co. are making their presence felt in state of Georgia recruiting this season.

While Lewis doesn't talk to an Auburn coach every day, he has plenty of contact with players — and knows Garner has a track record of playing young players.

"I talk to Zion [Puckett] every day," he said. "He plays a lot of younger guys, so I like that. If I feel like I can play right then, then I’m going to go. I want to play early in college."

Lewis is committed to Auburn "right now." He plans to take two official visits this spring and three this fall to help clear his mind. An unofficial visit to the Plains will likely come in the near future.

To solve anything with Lewis' recruitment, Auburn has a fairly simply task.

“It’s just the communication. I’m hearing more from Tech," Lewis said.