"He's mature," Hugh Freeze said. "And I don't think it's something that he would shy away from. It's good to see him get those reps."

With veteran Avery Jones going down with an injury, true freshman Connor Lew was thrust into action as Auburn was fighting to stay with No. 13 Ole Miss in the first half.

On the first drive with Lew at center in the first quarter, he helped pave the way for a 53-yard run by Jarquez Hunter, getting over to his assigned defender to free the running back's way for the score.

Lew's talent was the talk of spring and fall practice because of his ability to learn the offense and push people around. But as a backup on the depth chart, the 3-star recruit has been limited in chances to show what he can do at the collegiate level. That changed with Jones' injury early on against the Rebels.

Gunner Britton, who has made more than 20 starts between time at Western Kentucky and Auburn, was impressed with how Lew handled the pressure in such a highly intense game.

"He did awesome," Britton said. "I mean, the fact that he's an 18-year-old kid and he can come in and play at an SEC team in an environment like that -- you don't see that very often. He's going to be someone special for this team for a long time."

But while Britton didn't give Lew any advice before entering the game, he's confident he will receive a ring from him on Sunday after all the adrenaline dies down. And, just some friendly advice after the fact.

"Yeah, I told him he was probably going to call me tomorrow and say, 'Hey, I'm a little sore,'" Britton said. "And I was like, 'Yeah, welcome to college football.' Other than that, just have fun out there. At the end of the day, this is a game that I used to play when I was eight years old. I go out there and have just as much fun as I had back then. Don't get caught up in how big of a stage it is. Just remember how fun it is."