“Kayin Lee has just continued to catch our eye and flash,” Freeze said. “I just, I think he’s got a chance.”

Throughout camp, the 5-foot-11 corner’s name has been brought up consistently by Hugh Freeze with the Auburn head coach stating that Lee will see the field as a true freshman.

“Kayin Lee is doing a great job,” said Auburn cornerbacks coach Wesley Mcgriff. “I mean, you got to think that this guy is supposed to be getting ready to go to the prom, but he’s in spring ball, making plays.”

The freshman cornerback’s play and work ethic during spring practice has turned the heads of both coaches and players.

How has Lee been able to stand out? A big part of it is him taking each rep with tons of intensity and having that dog in him.

“I would describe him as feisty,” said cornerback Keionte Scott. “If I could use one word, just feisty. Like a pit bull kinda. He wants to be out there and you can see it. So every time he’s out there, he’s taking his reps and making them count, for sure.”

Lee’s physical tools are evident, but he is a freshman having to learn a collegiate system. He’s taking every step possible to make sure he knows the ins and outs of Ron Roberts’ defense.

“He will not leave the building if he doesn’t understand the coverage,” Mcgriff said. “He’ll knock on the door and say, ‘Hey Coach, I don’t understand this coverage.’ The first thing I do, I’ll look to see if he has something to write on, and he has his notebook, and as soon as he sits down he pulls it out and is taking notes. He wants to be great. He has the attitude and demeanor where he wants to be great.”

Overall, the early returns on Lee have been excellent for Auburn’s staff and they’re ecstatic about the player he can be.

"Kayin Lee is going to be a heck of a player,” Freeze said.