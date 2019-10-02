“That’s probably the biggest thing I’ve seen,” said Thompson of the team’s leadership. “We’ve been going since school started, building up to this point, with small groups. It’s player driven. It’s having our players stand up in front of our team. It’s having a legacy group of five guys and them taking turns to stand up before the team.”

As Thompson and his Tigers open fall practice and begin laying the groundwork for the 2020 team, he sees a group of players that are more self-motivated than a year ago.

AUBURN | Butch Thompson and his staff had to push last season’s baseball team hard. It was a constant struggle that culminated in the program’s first trip to the College World Series in 22 years.

Some of the players Thompson singled out for their leadership included seniors Conor Davis, Matt Scheffler and Rankin Woley, along with sophomore Ryan Bliss.

“I think Coach wants 10-15 coaches on the field, not just our five, but he wants 10 or 15 of us to be able to step up and teach the new guys when something is wrong and help them fix it before one of the coaches has to say something,” Davis said. “I think there are a couple of the older guys; Bliss is only a sophomore but a lot of guys look to him for advice and ways to work around problems.

“Overall we have a good core group that are heading up the players’ side trying to be coaches on the field so the coaches don’t have to do that as much.”

Auburn began fall practice Friday with seven position starters returning along nine of the top 10 pitchers by innings pitched from last season. The Tigers start fall drills with 41 players including 18 newcomers.

“It’s pretty neat almost being three decades in to be so excited to get back out on the field and play at Plainsman Park and take this next 45 day window to try and start building a new ball club and start putting these pieces together from a foundation,” Thompson said. “I think as everybody knows it’s time to move on to a new chapter and create a new ball club. We start that journey today.”

BASEBALL NOTES

** Ryan Bliss will have an opportunity to win the shortstop position after starting at second base last season. The candidates at second and third include sophomores Brody Moore and Ed Johnson, junior college transfers Tyler Miller and Garrett Farquhar, and true freshman Mason Greer.

** Returning pitchers Tanner Burns, Cody Greenhill and Jack Owen will be limited this fall to make sure they’re 100 percent and ready for season. Freshmen pitchers Hayden Mullins and Trace Bright have been impressive during early workouts

** Freshman Nate LaRue will play both catcher and pitch this fall, and has a chance to be a two-way players this season. Thompson praised the work of another freshman catcher, Ryan Dyal, for being one of the team’s most consistent hitters during preseason workouts.

** Auburn will play two fall games starting with Oct. 9 at Columbus State. The team will spend the night and then work with the Army Rangers at Ft. Benning the next day. AUM is coming to play at Plainsman Park Oct. 18. They will honor Q.V. Lowe, who was part of Auburn’s first CWS team and the all-time winningest coach at AUM.