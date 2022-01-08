Late run lifts Tigers over Gators

No. 9 Auburn used a late 13-2 run to beat the Gators 85-73 Saturday night at Auburn Arena. The Tigers improve to 14-1 overall and 3-0 in the SEC.

Then Jabari Smith hit a 3-pointer and the Tigers were off to the races.

AUBURN | Auburn was in foul trouble, Colin Castleton was heating up and Florida had cut the lead down to just one point.

"We all know Jabari makes that shot nine times out of 10, maybe 10 out of 10,” said Jaylin Williams, who had 14 points off the bench. “He was struggling a little tonight so he knew he had to play more aggressive when he got back in.

“When he does that, our team just follows his lead and just builds off that and we played great together the rest of the game.”

KD Johnson led all scorers with 23 points, but it was AU’s bench that made a huge difference once again, outscoring UF 35-9. In addition to Williams, Wendell Green had 13 points and Allen Flanigan eight off the bench.

“It’s everything,” said Johnson. “You know, I ain’t never played with a team like this that can have your bench players can start over your starters any night.”

Smith, who was limited to 21 minutes with foul trouble, still scored 13 points. Walker Kessler fouled out with 2:00 left with six points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots.

Auburn had a 39-31 rebounding edge, but allowed 22 points off 16 turnovers. Castleton led UF with 22 points on 7 of 14 shooting from the floor. The Gatos outscored AU 21-2 on second-chance points.

“Mike White does as good a job against us as anybody; did a fabulous job with his ball-screen defense, and they found a way to score on us, attacking the basket,” said Auburn coach Bruce Pearl. “Castleton did a great job on the inside. They turned us over, but you know, I thought when Jabari got in foul trouble, Jaylin Williams did a great job in the first half.

“I thought that when (they) got down one, Jabari Smith and K.D. Johnson kind of took over late in that game. I thought Al was really good late in that game, really productive getting downhill. So, we keep on getting better.”

The Tigers return to action Tuesday night at No.15 Alabama. Tip-off at Coleman Coliseum is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT on ESPN.