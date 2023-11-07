Late run ends Auburn’s upset bid
The upset was in Auburn’s grasp until No. 20 Baylor snatched it away.
The Bears put together an 11-0 run late in the game to erase a 5-point Auburn lead and pull away for an 88-82 win at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. in the season opener.
The Tigers committed three turnovers, three fouls and were 0 of 4 from the floor during Baylor’s run.
In his first college game, freshman Aden Holloway led Auburn with 19 points and six assists. He made 4 of 8 3-pointers.
Johni Broome added 16 points and 11 rebounds and Denver Jones 13 points including 3 of 5 3-pointers.
Auburn shot 44.4 percent from the floor and 47.4 percent (9 of 19) from 3-point range. Both teams had 38 rebounds and 15 turnovers apiece.
One of the biggest disparities came at the free throw oine where Baylor was 27 of 34 and Auburn 17 of 25. AU was out-scored 54-39 in the second half.
Baylor freshman Ja’Kobe Walter led all scorers with 26 points including 4 of 7 3-pointers.
The Tigers led 43-34 after shooting 50 percent from the floor including 3 of 6 from 3-point range in the first half. Jones had eight points and Broome and Baker-Mazara seven points apiece at the break.
Auburn hosts SE Louisiana Friday night at 7 p.m. CT on SECN+.