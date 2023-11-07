The upset was in Auburn’s grasp until No. 20 Baylor snatched it away.

The Bears put together an 11-0 run late in the game to erase a 5-point Auburn lead and pull away for an 88-82 win at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. in the season opener.

The Tigers committed three turnovers, three fouls and were 0 of 4 from the floor during Baylor’s run.