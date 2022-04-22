Late power lifts Auburn

Carson Skipper and Blake Burkhalter combined to hold the Gamecocks scoreless over the final 3.0 innings as Auburn improved to 27-12 overall and 9-7 in the SEC.

Peirce blasted a solo home run in the seventh inning and DiChiara a two-run shot in the eighth to give the 19th-ranked Tigers a 6-3 win over South Carolina Friday night at Plainsman Park.

AUBURN | Bobby Peirce and Sonny DiChiara had the big knocks and Auburn’s bullpen aces took care of the rest.

“It’s big-time. You can’t replace those guys, just the confidence that we have in them when they go out. If we’re in the lead when they come in, that’s a win,” said catcher Nate LaRue.

Skipper (4-0) earned the win holding USC to one hit in 1.1 innings with two strikeouts. Burkhalter got his SEC-leading ninth save of the season striking out four of the five batters he faced.

Tied 3-3, Peirce led off the seventh with a drive that quickly cleared the Green Monster in left field and gave AU a 4-3 lead. After Kason Howell led off the eighth with a walk, DiChiara lined the first pitch he saw over the right field wall for a 6-3 lead.

Auburn jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the second inning on an RBI-groundout by Brody Moore and a two-out, two-run home run by LaRue. USC was able to tie it up with a solo home run in the third and a squeeze bunt in the fourth.

USC reliever John Gilreath came on in the third and retired the first 10 batters he faced before DiChiara hit a one-out single in the sixth.

“Who I tip my cap to the most on that team tonight is Gilreath, the left-hander. We had no idea and no plan a couple of times through,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “We pitched good enough tonight and that allowed us to stay in the ballgame. We got him in the upper 50’s and then Bobby Peirce hit the big home run.

“I also think Sonny’s was huge. Those insurance runs on a Friday night, we kind of sensed and tasted that kind of ballgame. Getting it to 6-3 was huge.”

LaRue was 1 of 2 with two RBI, a stolen base and he threw out a runner trying to steal second in the sixth.

“We were all in the bullpen and we were like, ‘No way he just stole that base,’” joked Burkhalter. “But, yea, his first at-bat, I was like, ‘He needs to hit a home run right here,' and then he turned around and hit a home run. He played a great game tonight and I’m really excited for him.”

DiChiara was 2 of 4 with two RBI, Peirce 1 of 4 with one RBI and Moore 0 of 3 with one RBI. AU had just five hits in the game.

AU starter Hayden Mullins allowed three runs, two earned, on three hits, two walks and two hit batters in 5.1 innings. He struck out six on 91 pitches. He hit Kevin Madden twice and both times the first baseman came around to score.

Chase Allsup got the final two outs of the sixth before turning it over to Skipper.

Thompson gave LaRue a lot of credit for how he managed the pitching staff.

“He has a good tempo. He gets it back (to the pitcher). He’s calling a good game. He’s moving around. It’s as active and as engaged as Nate LaRue has been in his career right now,” Thompson said.

The series continues Saturday at 2 p.m. CT and concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. Both games are available on SECN+/ESPN+.