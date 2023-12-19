It's about that time. The early signing period begins tomorrow and Auburn is still pursuing some top flip targets or others that remain uncommitted. Ahead of what's set to be an exciting day for recruiting, three members of the AuburnSports.com staff assessed what's to come and make their final predictions for five players still in play for Auburn.

KJ Bolden is set to sign tomorrow. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

FIRST THINGS FIRST: Here's the timeline for the five top targets set to sign early: LJ McCray: Wednesday, Dec. 20 9 a.m. CST KJ Bolden: Wednesday, Dec. 20, Noon CST Amaris Williams: Wednesday, Dec. 20, 12:40 p.m. CST Favour Edwin: Wednesday, Dec. 20, Time TBD Coen Echols: Friday, Dec. 22, 3 p.m. CST

BMATT: Ohio State is making a late push but Auburn's been the favorite for weeks and I'll think he'll sign with the Tigers tomorrow. Florida is probably his third choice. Prediction: Auburn JAY: Auburn really stepped up its pursuit of Williams right after the Iron Bowl, which felt like a late start. Still, Florida’s season fell apart, UF defensive line coach Sean Spencer was fired on Nov. 28 and several UF commits began re-considering their options. Williams really liked what Auburn had to say and his relationship with Auburn defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett really strengthened. The Tigers played this one perfectly. Prediction: Auburn CALEB: There's a cloud of uncertainty circling around Florida right now and while Williams is still committed to the Gators, I don't expect him to sign with them tomorrow. Auburn hosted him on the final visit, and not long after, he canceled his official visit to Georgia. This brings it down to a race between Ohio State and Auburn, but I think Jeremy Garrett and the Tigers wowed him enough during his visit to sway him toward Auburn. Prediction: Auburn

BMATT: Not ruling out an Auburn flip but I think he'll stick with his home-state school for now. AU has done a great job recruiting him and that relationship could pay dividends if Billy Napier is fired next fall. Prediction: Florida JAY: Auburn followed the same script for LJ McCray, who also is a Florida commit. There was a difference here in that the Tigers were chasing McCray all along. Despite increased effort, Auburn stands to lose this battle. I think McCray wants to stay closer to home. Prediction: Florida CALEB: Florida's lost several commits to flips already this cycle, and I expect the Gators to do everything they can to hold on to McCray. I think that while Auburn did a tremendous job and the relationship with Jeremy Garrett is as strong as ever, I view the commitment to playing in his home state a tad bit stronger. Prediction: Florida

BMATT: I think this one could easily go Auburn's way or he could stick with FSU. I'm picking UGA for the moment because they've come in with a strong-ass offer but I expect this one to come down right to the wire. Perhaps AU or FSU will come in with the strongest-ass offer. He's scheduled to sign at noon. Prediction: Georgia JAY: Bolden’s recruitment has been a rollercoaster. Auburn always has been right there, but Florida State is a couple steps ahead of the Tigers in terms reclaiming relevance in the (national) championship picture. Bolden, to me, is a live wire when it comes to his recruitment. I’ve never felt like he was firmly committed to FSU and his noncommittal answers to reporters’ questions about it on Sunday did little to change my mind. On Monday afternoon, I believe Auburn was in the lead. As I write this on Tuesday night, I believe Georgia has moved ahead with its pitch focusing on the team's run of success and its coaching staff having a better record of putting players in the NFL. Is that just psycho-babble? Probably. But it can be effective when it hits the right eardrums. Prediction: Georgia CALEB: I've been mulling over how to pick this one for a while. This one feels like it could be a toss up and it's almost déjà vu to his initial commitment back in August. However, after losing Dylan Raiola to Nebraska, I feel like Georgia will do anything to make a splash on signing day and Bolden is that splash. Again, this one could go any way, but I'm picking Georgia to make the best offer. Prediction: Georgia

BMATT: I really want to choose Auburn to land a couple of these guys and perhaps they will with Edwin or one of the others. But everything points to the Tide winning this battle about a week ago. Prediction: Alabama JAY: I’ve never been a fan of players like this — international guys with great bodies who are new to football and attempt to play offensive line. Ryan Broome from Barbados didn’t work out. Prince Tega Wanogho from Nigeria worked out in the NFL, but not so much here. Jeffrey M’ba from France didn’t work out. I wasn’t in love with the idea and that’s probably good because I strongly believe he’ll end up elsewhere. Prediciton: Alabama CALEB: Auburn had high hopes in landing Edwin several weeks ago, but those hopes appear to have diminished. Alabama sounds like the current leader and I'm expecting Edwin to ride with the Crimson Tide tomorrow. Prediction: Alabama