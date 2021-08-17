Landen King has 'really grown' since the spring

The Beaumont, Texas, native has quickly risen to tight end No. 3 on the depth chart ahead of players with a year or two already at Auburn.

The talent was always there. As was the natural athleticism. It was just simply about growing into a “college body” and putting on more muscle for tight end Landen King. Sometimes that can take a year or two, though.

Back in the spring, first year tight ends coach Brad Bedell emphasized that the spring and summer would be vital for King as he continues to develop and grow.

“And then now, the other thing that's important -- I'm going to go back to this — is the weightlifting,” Bedell said. “Now he's got the opportunity he's going to get a jumpstart in getting bigger, stronger and faster. So we can get the weight, we can get the meal plan, we can get his diet right and do all those things, and then that's just going to help him over the course of the summer.”

While Auburn lists King at 6-foot-5, 214 pounds, King is visibly bigger this fall compared to the spring and looks better as a physical playmaker. With his rare combination of speed and size for a tight end, King is a similar playmaker to Kyle Pitts out of Florida.

“Landen is — he can run, he's big, he's long, he's athletic, and that's the one thing that really, really has flashed early,” Bedell said.

As the leader of the group, John Samuel Shenker wasn’t around for most of the spring. He was playing for Auburn’s baseball team and making it to as many football practices and meetings as possible. But he still was able to get a look at King and has seen the young tight end grow from the spring to now.

“Yeah, he's light years ahead of where he was in the spring, seeing the little bit that I did,” Shenker said. “Just his physicality and his football IQ have really grown. Any time the young guy comes in early, he has a lot of growing to do, and that's why he's there. It's been awesome to watch him. He's still got a ways to go to get to where he wants to be, but he's definitely on that right track.”

Auburn took Monday off from fall camp as the players started school, but resumes practice again on Tuesday.



