But Williams refused to quit, coming back to play three more seasons as the first NFL player to return from patellar tendon tears in both knees.

After a strong start to his NFL career including being named the NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2005, he tore the patellar tendon in his right knee in 2007, returned 14 months later only to tear the patellar tendon in left knee in the final game of the 2008 season.

As a running back at Auburn, he ran past, ran around or even through defenders for 3,831 yards, the second-most in school history, while overcoming two major injuries, a broken collarbone that ended his freshman season and a broken leg that ended his sophomore season.

Now, as Williams takes a big step forward in his coaching career, he has more obstacles to overcome. He was named Auburn’s running backs coach Wednesday after serving as an assistant at Henderson State and West Georgia for a year apiece, and spending the last two years at IMG Academy.

But former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville doesn’t expect that lack of experience to hold Williams back for long.

“The drawback is he’s young, hasn’t coached much, but to coach under Gus (Malzahn) and learn, I think it’s a bonus that the head coach is the offensive coordinator and you’re coming in as a young coach. You don’t have to know a whole lot. You’ve got to know fundamentals and he’s going to learn the X’s and O’s from Gus. I think it’s outstanding,” Tuberville said.

Ronnie Brown, who shared the backfield with Williams for four-straight years at Auburn, believes those obstacles have helped shape the man he is today. Williams returned to Auburn a decade after his last college game to complete his sociology degree, knocking down another obstacle.

“When you talk about his personality, his character, the makeup of who he is as a person, the personal stuff I know about him overcoming stuff, we struggled together at Auburn — I think mentally he’s a strong individual and the guys will really pick up on that,” Brown said. “And he’s honest. I don’t think you can fake being a good person and I think people will recognize that when they talk with him.

“I’m pretty sure going into recruit’s homes the parents will pick up on that. You really get a feel for who he is as a person, he really cares about the guys.”

