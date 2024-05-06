That doesn't bother the rising star, though. Not even 19 years old, he's become the rock that Nick Clinard can count on each and every tournament, putting him out there early in match play to get the Tigers off to a good start. And although he's a solid force to be reckoned with on the course, the Chapel Hill, N.C., native is not even close to being cocky. In fact, he was worried about where he fit in when he arrived on campus in the fall.

"I don't even think it's that hard," Koivun, pronounced coy-vun, said. "You separate into two ... But I guess when people try to make it sound fancy, it just gets a little wonky."

He's only a freshman, but Jackson Koivun has made his name known on the collegiate golf circle after bringing home the SEC individual title and helping lead Auburn to the SEC Tournament title. The only thing is a lot of people pronounce his name wrong.

His coach immediately put him at ease.

"There are occasions he acts like a freshman," Clinard said. "He met with me one-on-one in January, and he's nervous about qualifying. I'm like, 'Dude, you're one of the best players in the country. Just go play and trust me.' I just said, 'Hey listen, if the van is cranked, there's probably a good chance you're going to be in it. I promise you that.'"

So, how does Koivun go from being worried about playing time to being a dominant presence in college golf? It's all between the ears.

"I guess it's just a mindset, really," he said. "Just trusting all the work he put in the hours you put in out here, and if you don't believe in yourself and all that work you do, then why are you putting in the work? So I guess that's kind of how I've built my own confidence and how I bring my game every time."

Clinard understands that Koivun has bigger things ahead on his plate. He's already ranked as the No. 4 amateur in the world, and his time on the PGA Tour is coming sooner rather than later. For now, he is enjoying playing on a team when the sport of golf is primarily individual.

It shows when asked how long he celebrated winning the individual title before focusing on helping the No. 1 Tigers in match play.

"I soaked it in for about 30 minutes, then realized we got a new tournament to play and go win on for the team," Koivun said. "It's such a different experience. Not only playing for yourself, you're playing for a bunch of guys that are behind you and the university, especially a great one like Auburn, I guess it's definitely helped me a little bit. I mean, we all push each other to be better, so I think that's just helped a lot."

The next item on his long list of wanted accomplishments is a national championship, something Clinard and his staff sold Koivun on when recruiting him. That opportunity is right before him and his teammates starting May 13th in the Baton Rouge Regional.

"You can always talk about winning a national championship, but once you get there, you really have to perform, and, hopefully, that's what we'll do in the next couple of weeks," he said.

As for if Koivun can keep that determined edge that helped him become the conference's breakout star this season, Clinard isn't going to lose any sleep concerned over it.

"He's highly mature, highly competitive, and trust me, he can flat-out play, and he'll be ready to go," the coach said. "I'm not worried about him."