Know the field: Tallahassee Regional

The NCAA Tournament kicks off Friday. Auburn's road begins in Florida, as the Tigers are looking to pull off an upset in the Tallahassee Regional. Awarded the two-seed in the regional, Auburn's field consists of host school Florida State out of the ACC, South Florida out of the American Conference and Robert Morris out of the Horizon League. With Auburn and South Florida set to kick off regional play Friday at 11 a.m. CST, let's take a look at the field in the Tallahassee Regional.

Auburn softball plays in the Tallahassee Regional beginning Friday. (Photo by Auburn Athletics)

Advertisement

Florida State (46-9, 18-3 ACC) The highest non-SEC seed in the tournament, Florida State earned the No. 5 national seed following a season where the Seminoles finished at the top of the ACC. Florida State's seen plenty of success recently, reaching the College World Series in 2021 and 2023 and seeking its first national title since 2018. Four different Seminoles have started at least 10 games for Florida State, including former Auburn player Annabelle Widra. Ashtyn Danley is the primary starter, logging 14 starts and posting a 1.76 ERA and 12-1 record this season. Tied with Danley in appearances this season is Jazzy Francik, who holds the team low ERA at 1.62 in 86.1 innings. Florida State's hit 76 home runs this season as a team, with six batters hitting over .300. Isa Torres leads the team in batting average (.447), with Katie Dack the team leader in home runs (14).

Auburn (32-22, 6-18 SEC) Chris and Kate Malveaux are leading their team into the NCAA Tournament in their first year as co-head coaches with the program. Transfer Haley Rainey and SJ Geurin have taken the reigns of the pitching staff. Geurin, while starting just 11 games compared to Rainey's 21, has seen the most action this season and boasts a 2.79 ERA in 165.2 innings pitched. It's been somewhat of a hitting renaissance for Auburn this season, which has seen an uptick in runs scored despite a relatively similar roster to last season. One newcomer making a dramatic difference has been freshman AnnaLea Adams, who leads the team in batting average (.408). Adams also has some occasional pop in her bat, joining four other Tigers with at least nine home runs this season. Icess Tresvik leads the team with 11, followed by Nelia Peralta (10), KK McCrary (9), Rose Roach (9) and Adams (9).

South Florida (43-14-1, 20-6 AAC) The Bulls are making their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2022 after winning the AAC Tournament last week. Three pitchers eat up innings for South Florida, with Payton Dixon (19-6, 2.67 ERA) and Belle Sardja (16-4, 1.79 ERA) leading the charge. Anne Long (7-4, 3.90 ERA) also sees some time in the circle, but expect the Bulls to throw Dixon and Sardja mostly. Alex Wilkes and Josie Foreman will be the ones to watch at the plate, as both are in double figures for home runs and are far ahead of the rest of the team in runs batted in. Wilkes leads the team with 58 RBI, while Foreman isn't far behind with 47.