The Washington Huskies pose a difficult and unique challenge to the Auburn Tigers in this Week One showdown of playoff hopefuls. Head coach Chris Peterson maximized his talent and overcame some big challenges while at Boise State — and now has accumulated a load of NFL talent at Washington. This no longer is an underdog program.

Peterson's offense, led by new offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan, will apply one of football's tried and true methodologies — do a few things very well in a wide variety of ways. A Chris Peterson offense will utilize every personnel grouping imaginable: Spread, two tight ends, pro sets, three tight ends, empty sets. In doing this, they will force the defense to align to a plethora of formations to identify and exploit weak points, with simple and efficient play calls. One frequent example is using a three tight-end bunch to one side creating an unbalanced line, forcing the defense to shift down the line to match. Then the Huskies run inside zone and have the running back hit the weak A-gap cutback. Then they'll come back the next play and shift the tight ends to the opposite side and run the same play against an adjusted front. There will be several well-timed gambits, or trick plays, that can flip or steal momentum if not defended well. Senior quarterback Jake Browning is a consistent winner. He's a high-IQ quarterback who makes plays with accuracy, a quick release and enough mobility to extend plays. He's most dangerous throwing at the first and second levels and giving his receivers room to run after the catch. He already owns the majority of the school's career and season passing records and was the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2016. Browning is paired with the conference's best all-around back, Myles Gaskin, who returns with more yards from scrimmage than any active player in college football. Gaskin is a zone-cut runner who does well getting to the corner on stretch plays and cutting back inside zone runs against the flow of the defense. Gaskin also is a dynamic threat as a receiver out of the backfield. He will run screens, wheels and even motion out into the slot with the ability to execute the entire route tree. Second-team running back Salvon Ahmed is cut from the same cloth — versatile and explosive. He's considered a future feature back within the Husky program. Browning has been the benefactor of some great run-after-catch receivers during the last few seasons, most notably Dante Pettis and John Ross. They turned a lot of short and intermediate passes into big gains. Washington still has some legitimate athletes at the position, but no proven gamebreakers in the fold. Tight end Hunter Bryant would have been the top returning target, but he won't be available due to injury. Juniors Chico McClatcher and Aaron Fuller are small in stature but have above average quicks. They've combined for more than 700 yards and seven touchdowns in their career. Ty Jones is the biggest of the returning receivers by far, at 6-foot-4 and 209 pounds. As a freshman, he only produced seven receptions for 71 yards. Senior tight end Drew Sample will be the starter this week; he's big-bodied adequate blocker who caught seven balls last season. Washington has the best tackle tandem in college football according to NFL scouts. Trey Adams is a behemoth at left tackle and, if healthy, would have been a push against AU's elite defensive linemen. Adams has been limited coming back from a leg injury and won't be full speed, which could be a liability. Right tackle Kaleb McGary is another 6-8 monstrosity — and a sound technician for a big guy. McGary has length and good foot work but isn't a physical brute. Both guards are first-year starters. The center, Nick Harris, was the starter at right guard last season. The group is collectively large and imposing.

Washington employs one of the country’s most unique defensive strategies — a 2-4-5 defense. The nomenclature makes it more unique than it really is, though. Think of AU’s 4-2-5 look with two ‘Bucks." There is a lot of experience coming back, as these dogs return their top nine tacklers from last season. The system is built on two, big, space -eating defensive linemen that can command the engagement of four offensive linemen per play to free up linebackers to make “run through” fits. On each down, the Huskies will have a nose tackle in a one technique between the guard and tackle and a tackle in a three technique between the opposite guard and tackle. Each is asked to draw a double team, not allow movement and prevent either of the offensive linemen from climbing to the linebacker level. It requires a lot of mass and unselfishness, but works well even if only one of the two holds the double. Nose tackle Greg Gaines is the centerpiece of this group and is an NFL talent. Jaylen Johnson will play the three technique. He is small for such a positional task at 283 pounds. Levi Onwuzurike will be the third defensive lineman on the field when UW goes with their odd man front — and he can spell both Gaines and Johnson. Tevis Bartlett is the impact player of the linebacking corps. He is also the team’s best pass rusher. Inside linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven lead the team in tackles last season and is back to do it again. He’s a compact, active ‘backer who packs a punch. Washington’s ‘backers play on a quick trigger, meaning they move downhill as soon as they see any mesh action in the backfield. If it's play-action or RPO, they keep pushing upfield. The Husky secondary is the strength of the team and touted by many as the best in the country. Junior safety Taylor Rapp is the star of the group. He’s an elite in-the-air ball defender that covers a ton of ground hash-to-hash. Rapp is a tall defender with good top end speed, who can roll down and play man against inside receivers effectively. Strong safety JoJo McIntosh is a physical presence on the back end; he rolls down and fits in the box like an outside linebacker often, but also does a great job in the seams against tight ends and big “Y” receivers. Playing with five defensive backs allows the Huskies to put three top-tier coverage players on the field. Perimeter corners Jordan Miller and Byron Murphy (a potential superstar) excel in both man and zone coverage while slot corner Myles Bryant gives defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake the ability to execute multiple coverages effectively. Reshirt freshman Peyton Henry will get his first action handling kicking duties. This position was poor in 2017 for UW and is still a major question mark. Rugby punter Joel Whitford was a weapon last season average a net of 42.3 yards. Pettis and Ahmed offer an explosive tandem in the return game. The loss of Dante Pettis to the NFL means Washington has to replace their all-time leader in every facet of the return game, but they are optimistic about Fuller’s ability to provide production there.

