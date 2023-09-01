The Hugh Freeze era begins officially this weekend as nine months of hard work come to fruition inside Jordan-Hare Stadium. The UMass Minutemen struggled to a 1-11 record last season, largely due to an offense that finished last among all Bowl Subdivision teams in points per game. They scored often in their 41-30 win at New Mexico State last weekend, however, and finished with 389 total yards. It was UMass' first season-opening road win since 1973. Can coach Don Brown parlay that intriguing moment into national fame against Auburn this weekend? Let's take a look.

UMass quarterback Taison Phommachanh threw for 192 yards and rushed for another 96 last weekend. (Meg Potter/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Offensive Coordinator Steve Cassula, now in his second season at UMass, spent most of his early career at the D-II and FCS level before working alongside Brown at Michigan. Cassula appears to be playing more toward his players' strengths and mainly operated from spread sets last week. He utilized tight ends more last season. Quarterback #3 Taisun Pnommachanh ("TY-sun POO-muh-chahn") is the lynchpin. The Connecticut native signed with Clemson as a four-star recruit in 2019, then ended up at Georgia Tech last season before sliding over to UMass during this past offseason. He was the difference in his team's win last weekend — hitting 10-of-17 passes for 192 yards and rushing for another 90 yards and a score. He was UMass' leading rusher. Tailback #15 Kay’ron Lynch-Adams (5-10/205) is a redshirt junior and a tough runner. He is a downhill, one-cut type of runner. He finished with 75 yards and two rushing touchdowns last weekend. Wideout #8 Anthony Simpson (5-11/180), a transfer from Arizona, lead with five targets for 65 yards last week. He's your standard slot guy; Simpson is best on quick routes underneath yet also can attack defenses as a motion-and-sweep element. The interior of UMass’ offensive line #73 Cole Garcia, #60 Josh Atwood, #75 Marcellus Anderson won’t cause Auburn’s front any trouble from a physicality standpoint — they’re not a group that will knock defensive tackles off the ball with any consistently. However, they do a decent job of executing their assignments and getting in front of defenders to give their backs a chance. All three starters have at least a year of previous starting experience. Moving out toward the tackles, #72 Ethan Mottinger had a couple of key downblocks and blocks in space against NMSU. Run blocking, particularly run blocking on gap scheme plays (e.g., power, counter, etc.), are his strength. Where Auburn’s defensive line will have the biggest potential advantage is during passing downs where its speed can create a mismatch. Both UMass tackles are a tad slow to get proper depth in their passing sets (i.e., the initial movement on a passing down where a lineman takes his first and second kick with their outside leg to gain depth) and tend to turn their hips as opposed to staying parallel to the line of scrimmage. Those missteps can lead to major problems on passing-down stunts from opposing defensive tackles and ends. While that presents an enticing opportunity for Auburn’s edge players, it also will be a test of discipline to maintain contain against Pnommachanh's escapability. In the kicking game, #91 Cameron Carson is a short-distance kicker and in general UMass doesn’t feel comfortable with him beyond 40 yards. Auburn’s special-teams units have an opportunity for a block this week; the middle of UMass protection had a hard time holding up against NMSU. A short field-goal attempt was tipped.

UMass' defense conceded 458 yards at New Mexico State, but created three turnovers to stay afloat. (Meg Potter/USA TODAY Sports)

Keith Dudzinksi is the UMass defensive coordinator, but let's be honest about what's going on here. Head coach Don Brown has been coaching college defenses since the early 1980s and he's the true impetus behind this defense. Brown has a favorite phrase when it comes to discussing his defensive approach: "Solve your problems with aggression." To that end, Brown's Minutemen like to play counting games with offenses. UMass likes to use three linemen with three linebackers behind them to form a shape-shifting front with a fondness for front-side overhang defenders. The pre-snap movement is designed to create confusion for blockers, who struggle to understand assignments since those may change two or three times in a matter of seconds. Dudzinzki's and Brown's plan had a problem last week, however, because the overhang concept requires those three linemen to plug gaps and get strong hands on the ball-carrier. New Mexico State's blockers won at least their fair share of those battles and the Aggies' tailbacks were able to muscle their way through the A and B gaps fairly often. NMSU averaged 5.7 yards per carry. That's not good enough. Turnovers saved the day. The key player up front is edge defender #1 Marcus Bradley (6-3, 260), who transferred in from Vanderbilt prior to last season. The redshirt sophomore often serves as that designated overhang player and really shows his value against the run. He's surprisingly quick for his size and tackled effectively in his UMass debut last weekend. There are no questions about his effort and finish. Their most intriguing linebacker is #5 Tyler Martin (6-2/250), who transferred in from Arizona. What sticks out here is his versatility; he can manage that overhang role yet also can provide stopping power inside and purses laterally fairly well. Eye discipline was his biggest problem last week, though UMass' entire linebacker corps fell victim to that trap last week. UMass' best defensive back is cornerback #12 Isaiah Rutherford (6-1, 190), who signed with Notre Dame out of high school and then spent two years at Arizona before moving to Amherst. He's long and physical and is willing to take chances in coverage. Rutherford made a terrific, eyes-up play last week to intercept an underthrown pass and took it 55 yards for a pick six. He plays bigger than he is.

Things I'll be watching ... • I expect UMass to utilize RPOs and designed quarterback runs for the most part. Pnommachanh is their most dynamic player and, well, that's the best place for the Minutemen to create a disadvantage. Perimeter runs also could be an idea, though the UMass tailbacks probably don't have enough speed to beat Auburn's edge defenders outside. • Pnommachanh is not a very accurate passer and this will be only his second game with UMass, so coaches will keep the route concepts very simple for him. They were simple last week, too. • The way UMass' offensive line struggled last week, Auburn's defensive approach probably will feature a light box with creative pressure packages aimed at negating quarterback runs and scrambles. • Auburn has a very talented secondary this season with several key returners, so I don't expect too much trouble for the Tigers outside against the pass. The UMass receiver corps is not fast, but they are physical. That means AU's defensive backs must do a good job of getting off blocks to help in the run game. • Quarterback scrambles will be a constant threat.