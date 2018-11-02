Auburn's encounter with Texas A&M Saturday will be very important game — for all the wrong reasons. Gus Malzahn, his 5-3 team in serious need of a significant conference victory, must show doubters that he's still capable of challenging for Western Division supremacy. The Tigers certainly looked the part against A&M last season by pummeling the Aggies in all three phases of football in College Station. A&M essentially is the same fair-to-middling team one year later, but Auburn appears to have regressed.

Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Kellen Mond is athletic, tough and has a strong arm. He’s second in the conference in total yardage per game and has made enough plays to keep his squad in every game. Plus, they've won a few they probably shouldn’t have. Mond excels when he extends plays and his receivers have enough time to break free from coverages well down the field. He will have hot streaks where he calmly administrates Fisher’s advanced offensive scheme. When he's in that mode, Mond works through progressions patiently and makes good throws. Conversely, Mond also will have streaks where he'll hold the ball too long, concede sacks, force throws into double coverage and turn the ball over. His inconsistency is his drawback — certainly not his talent. He isn’t sacked or tackled easily. Junior tailback Trayveon Williams is a big-play threat every time he touches the ball; he’s the SEC’s second-leading rusher. Williams has excellent agility and gets to top gear quickly. The Aggies use him in the base run game with the inside zone and "zone G" (guard fold blocking) — they run outside zone/stretch to the wide side of the field effectively and incorporate him into the screen game on third downs. Aside from Williams, the Aggie offense leans on tight end Jace Sternberger — an oversized possession receiver who does a great job using his size to win battles. Fisher will dial up a multitude of plays to get his tight end the football; seam RPOs, screens, corner routes on bootleg passes and curl routes underneath when matched up with slower, less agile linebackers. The youth and inexperience of the receiving corps is one reason the Aggies lean on the tight end. Quartney Davis and Camron Buckley are the primary guys on the outside. Both are big and capable, 6-foot-2 receivers. They have big catch radiuses and generate yards after catch. The weakness of this group to this point has been their routes; they often round routes off and don’t get clean breaks, which forces Mond to hold the ball a second longer than he should. Big man Kendrick Rogers (6-foot-4, 210 pounds) is the scariest deep threat and biggest physical mismatch. Still, he hasn’t been given many targets. The Aggies have three first-year starters on the offensive line. This isn’t an elite group and much like Auburn they’ve struggled to protect their quarterback. Center Erik McCoy is the linchpin and is a solid anchor. He moves well, combos up to linebackers effectively and seems to communicate correct calls most of the time. Right guard Keaton Sutherland is the most physical player of the front. He’s a stout drive blocker who has heavy hands. He isn’t beaten with lower pad level very often and if he engages, he finishes soundly. The most dangerous facet of the Texas A&M offense is the play-calling. Fisher is complex. He throws a ton of volume at a defense. He also makes in-game adjustments by varying route combinations to attack specific aspects of coverage that he sees in real time. He really enjoys playing mind games with defensive coordinators.

Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports

Daylon Mack is the familiar fire plug in the middle of the Aggies' defense. He’s a squat, stout penetrator who disrupts plays frequently. He can be gassed with tempo or on the back end of long drives, however. Beyond Mack, the Aggies' boast one of the league's better and most underrated end tandems. Landis Durham is a solid weak-side, five-technique end who can hold the run, rush the passer and pursues like a madman. He’s a lunchbox-and-work-boots kind of player. Kingsley Keke is a tackle-sized guy. He anchors and sets the edge well. Keke is an effective bull rusher against the pass, but doesn't have much else in his toolbox, so to speak. He moves inside for passing downs. Otaro “O.T.” Alaka is an active, three-down linebacker in the middle. He’s quick, run fits hard and diagnoses plays in a hurry. Alaka forces offensive linemen to come off double teams quickly and makes them pay if they cannot. Most impressively, he impacts the passing game in coverage more so than any middle linebacker in the league outside of Tuscaloosa. Strongside ‘backer Tyrel Dodson is a physical edge setter who can aptly defend the seam; he’s one of the country’s more effective blitzing linebackers — producing tackles for a loss at a high rate when his number is called. Senior Donovan Wilson paces the back end of the defense. He’s second on the team in tackles and has seven career interceptions. The versatile Wilson sometimes will be incorporated into fire-zone blitzes and has a sack this season. Wilson is flanked by a pair of big corners who are best at using their length in zone coverage to disrupt passes. Both of them, Charles Oliver and Debione Renfro, are 6-foot-2 and aggressive. Defensive Coordinator Mike Elko is really good. He has his team coached up to the point where they can throw multiple fronts and coverages at a team — and bring on exotic blitz looks in passing situation. Placekicker Seth Small has been a hindrance with his inconsistencies. His range is relatively unknown because he’s missed kicks from every distance.

John Glaser/USA TODAY Sports