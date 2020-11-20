KNOW THE ENEMY: Tennessee '20
The season trajectories for Auburn and Tennessee were divergent in October, but program shutdowns and game cancellations due to COVID-19 have essentially hit the reset button for both programs.The ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news