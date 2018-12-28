Auburn faces a unique challenge in the Music City Bowl; it's facing a Purdue team that is extraordinarily bi-polar after suffering several damaging losses to go along with some good wins including one over Ohio State. Which version of the Boilermakers will take the field Friday? Nobody truly knows.

David Blough has 25 touchdown throws to his credit, but also has been intercepted eight times. Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports

Head Coach Jeff Brohm’s offense is centered around one player — freshman slot receiver Rondale Moore. He's a compact dynamo with elite quickness and sprinter’s speed on top of ridiculous pound-for-pound strength (he’s a 600-pound squatter at 178-pound bodyweight). Moore is used from the slot and gets, ideally, 15 to 20 touches per game. Bubble and tunnel screens, slant and stick routes, jet sweeps and wheel routes coming from the backfield are all some of the more frequent ways the Boilermakers manufacture touches for their most dynamic player. Moore has 103 catches for 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns this season — while also rushing 18 times for an average of more than 11 yards per carry. Moore working east and west is what opens defenses up to allow the Boilermakers to work down field and also thin out the box to establish the run game. Quarterback David Blough has thrown for 3,521 yards and has averaged approximately 400 yards per game in Purdue’s victories. He has a strong and accurate arm and spreads the ball around evenly despite Moore’s inflated numbers. He’s quick on RPO reads and throws corner routes and back shoulder fades effectively. He is not a running quarterback and doesn’t provide any threat on the zone-read. Also, he’s been sacked 25 times this season. He’s kept the ball 68 times this season for a grand total of 33 yards. The short-and-stout D.J. Knox is a capable runner who had great balance, an obvious low-center of gravity and quick feet. He’s rushed for over 868 yards — half of which have come after contact. Knox’s stablemate is similarly built senior Markell Jones, who provides a similar skill set and has rushed for 502 yards himself. Both backs are incorporated into the passing games, as together they have 41 receptions on the year. Freshman hybrid fullback Alex Horvath doesn’t get a lot of touches, but he’s big and physical, blocks well and will harken memories of Boilermaker legend Mike Alstott when he's handed the ball. Senior wideout Isaac Zico is the team’s next leading receiver behind more. He’s thick and runs well after the catch. He works primarily from the outside receiver positions and get a lot of hitch and spot route targets. Tight end Brycen Hopkins is the team’s best seam threat and will be used to attack safeties and linebackers in the RPO and play action scheme. He will align as a traditional hand down tight end as well as flexing out as a big slot. The offensive line has been a point of inconsistency. Some games they run block well but don’t pass protect, other games it’s reversed. With three seniors manning the interior, two of them fifth-year seniors, you’d expect more. Senior center Kirk Barron and left guard Shane Evans are the best blockers of the bunch. They have been best as zone blockers against odd-man fronts where they can collaborate to create movement. That also allows their running backs to break one-on-one tackles with linebackers. Sophomore left tackle Grant Hermmans is a long-armed and talented tackle but plays with inconsistent pad level and had frequent miscues against blitzes and line stunts.

Jeff Brohm is 13-12 in two seasons at Purdue. Sandra Dukes/USA TODAY Sports

Defensive co-coordinator Nick Holt is a salty dog from the Pete Carroll coaching tree. He loves line stunts, pre-snap movement, and variable pressures from all over the defensive front. Co-coordinator, and former UVA great, Anthony Poindexter guides the secondary which will show opponents a little bit of everything — albeit a lower percentage of true man coverage. The defensive personnel is not great, so they work to make things happen with aggressive play-calling and disguised coverages. Thusly, they create turnovers and tackles for a loss frequently while also being subject to big busts.

The defense is linebacker-driven as the three will align in an array of fronts over the course of a game. They are protected by two-gapping defensive linemen and alignment angles that favor the defense. They’ll blitz frequently and are relied upon to make plays. The best of the bunch this season is junior Markus Bailey, who leads the team in both tackles and sacks. Flanked by Cornel Jones and Jaylen Alexander, Bailey’s group leads the defense and when they make impact plays the Boilers win games. Jones is an ace blitzer who leads the team with a dozen tackles for a loss. The defensive line will bounce between three and four-man fronts, often series to series and sometimes play-to-play with a linebacker walking down to a five-technique. Defensive tackles Anthony Watts and Giovanni Riviere are taller, longer-armed tackles who are often asked to occupy offensive linemen to allow linebackers to shoot gaps. When they stifle double-teams, their backers hit a lot of backside run-throughs for tackles for a loss. When they aren’t eating blocks they are slanting and twisting to challenge blocking schemes. Ends Kai Higgins and Derrick Barnes are undersized by SEC standards, but are high-motor, run-and-chase players and have held up well against the bigger, on-the-line tight ends frequently seen in their conference. Higgins is really good at reading and playing screens and has intercepted two passes this year. Purdue boasts a big secondary; all four starters are at least six-feet tall and near or over 200 pounds. Redshirt freshman corner Kenneth Major is the playmaker of the group with really good ball skills. He’s adequate in press coverage, but plays off-zone really well, breaking on balls and physically separating receivers from the football. Safeties Navon Moseley and Simeon Smiley will patrol the backend of the defense, while strong safety Jacob Theineman is an in-the-box safety who plays closer to the line of scrimmage and often as the over-hang defender/nickel linebacker. As a team, the Boilers have forced 11 interceptions this season. Senior kicker Spencer Evans hasn’t been a weapon for Purdue, having missed three extra points and being 2-for-6 on field goal attempts longer than 40 yards. However, Rondale Moore returns punts and kickoffs, which means the Boilermakers' special teams always are a threat.

Rondale Moore has caught 103 passes this season for 1,164 yards. Thomas J. Russo/USA TODAY Sports