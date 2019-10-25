News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-25 07:20:07 -0500') }} football Edit

KNOW THE ENEMY: LSU '19

Hunter Adams
AuburnSports.com Analyst

It’s no secret the Ed Orgeron has captured the dark magic of the bayou and has his LSU Bengal Tigers rolling right now.The addition of wunderkind passing game coordinator Joe Brady has brought next...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}