The 2018 incarnation of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry includes two programs in entirely different positions. This version of the Bulldogs isn’t flush with NFL talent like last season, but it's nonetheless quite talented and explosive at the offensive skill positions. Georgia also has a secondary that keeps most everyone from going touchdown-for-touchdown with them. Auburn? There are far more questions.

Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Jake Fromm has continued to be a cool hand that makes plays and rarely puts his team in a bad position. While not a runner, Fromm can make any throw on the field and hits receivers against man coverage as well as anyone in college football. Super recruit Justin Fields works as a reliever of sorts and has displayed the mobility and rocket arm that made him so highly coveted. Fields will get a few meaningful snaps in every game; not as a backup in garbage time. His presence shifts the direction of the offense to more of a zone-read and QB-run scheme. After graduating two stud running backs last season, the Bulldogs have rolled out another elite pairing this season. Sophomore D’Andre Swift is the most explosive back in college football. When he’s on the field the run game can lean on zone scheme runs that allow Swift to use his fluidity to navigate and find cutback lanes. He then uses elite athleticism to make defenders miss in space. Elijah Holyfield is the team’s leading rusher and pushes the offense’s gap-scheme run game. Holyfield hits hard on power and counter runs — with getting upfield in a hurry being his best attribute. Georgia’s passing game has four primary components. Outside receiver Riley Ridley is a legit SEC No. 1 guy. He’s big, he’s fast and runs really good routes. Ridley is allowed to run a lot of option routes down field on play-action calls where he'll break his routes depending on the response of the safety to his side. Mecole Hardman is a home-run hitter who moves around the offense. He lines up in the slot and to the outside as well as in the backfield at times. Hardman often motions in an attempt to create matchups on linebackers and safeties. He runs drags, digs and screens. His run after-after-catch ability is elite. The third facet is tight end Isaac Nauta, who fits the prototype of the modern tight end. He’s big and athletic, versatile enough to align in multiple positions, and has solid hands. Nauta has been Fromm’s safety blanket when facing pressure during the last two seasons. The Georgia offensive line is as well-coached as any in the country. Sam Pittman was perhaps the best hire made by Kirby Smart. Still, this group is beaten up right now. Already down one starting guard, center Lamont Gaillard and right guard Cade Mays have been limited in practice this week and won’t be full speed this weekend. The effectiveness of this offensive line could be a big factor Saturday.

Mark Zerof/USA TODAY Sports

The Bulldogs are also down two defensive linemen from the front end of their rotation — defensive end David Marshall and Daquan Hawkins-Muckle. The three-man front still will have some horsepower, led by strong end Jordan Davis and nose tackle Julian Rochester, but depth could be an issue. This front has been solid, albeit not spectacular, and has struggled a bit against better run games this season (save for Kentucky). Edge ‘backers Walter Grant and D’Andre Walker are good pass rushers, sound edge setters, but marginal when forced to drop into pass defense. Inside linebackers Tae Crowder and Madison, Ala., native Monty Rice are active defenders who play well in both phases of the game. Neither are impact players on the level of Roquan Smith, but Rice is trending in that direction. All four linebackers are incorporated into Mel Tucker’s blitz package — and it’s one thing they all do very well. The secondary is Georgia’s unquestioned defensive strength. Even when teams are hurting them inside, the Bulldogs can survive because they won’t concede big plays with any level of frequency. In fact, they shut many teams down. Right corner Deandre Baker is a future first-round NFL draft pick. Right safety J.R. Reed has a ton of experience and has been a productive player in this system for four years now. Georgia will rely heavily on match coverage, mixing some Cover-2 and rolling press man behind blitzes. This secondary does everything well.

Mark Zerof/USA TODAY Sports