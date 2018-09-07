Alabama State opened its season in fine style last weekend with a big, emotional win over its primary rival in overtime. The Hornets defeated Tuskegee 26-20, though the team's task Saturday evening inside Jordan-Hare Stadium will be exponentially more difficult. Of course, the game represents a $515,000 payday for the ASU athletic program. All in a day's work.

The Hornets will employ a multiple offense utilizing 20, 21, 10, and 11 personnel sets. The multi-faceted offense revolves around two primary players. Sophomore quarterback Darryl Pearson Jr. is a dual-threat quarterback who threw for 168 yards and accounted for two touchdowns against Tuskegee. Running back Ezra Gray is a small-statured scat back who, despite his small frame, will carry the bulk of the rushing load. Gray had a walk-off 30-yard touchdown to give ASU the win over Tuskegee. Expect to see a lot of zone read concepts between Pearson and Gray, as well as some speed option concept on the edge. Pearson distributed the ball well, completing passes to eight different receivers last weekend. Wallace Corker and Jamir Hannah are tall targets that work the sideline, while Ishmail Saleem is the quicker of the group. Backup running back George Golden led the Hornets with three receptions in Week One as the primary, screen-game target. Alabama State has SEC size on the interior of their offensive line — with their guard tandem of Damian Wilson and Leeward Brown combining to weigh nearly 700 pounds. The tackles are much lighter and struggled to generate push against the defensive front of the Golden Tigers.

Defensively, the Hornets will utilize a 4-2-5 with senior linebacker/safety Dennis Roberts setting the edge as the team’s best defensive player. He’s one of two linebackers that notched interceptions against Tuskegee. Nose tackle Christian Clark is built like a bank vault in the middle at 6-foot-1 and 373 pounds. None of the other defensive linemen break the 270-pound mark. Safety Kuron Ramsey is the best of the back end. He’s a long, rangy safety who isn’t afraid of contact and does a solid job of playing over the seams. Sophomore kicker Hunter Hanson, a local product from Alabama Christian Academy, will handle kicking duties. He was 12-of-19 with a long of 48 yards last season. Anthony Craven is averaging 45 yards per punt with a long of 63. Sophomore wide receiver Jimmy Ferrell, who is built like a fullback, is the team’s best return threat. Ferrell had a 72-yard return against Tuskegee.