KNOW THE ENEMY: Bama State
Alabama State opened its season in fine style last weekend with a big, emotional win over its primary rival in overtime. The Hornets defeated Tuskegee 26-20, though the team's task Saturday evening inside Jordan-Hare Stadium will be exponentially more difficult.
Of course, the game represents a $515,000 payday for the ASU athletic program. All in a day's work.
The Hornets will employ a multiple offense utilizing 20, 21, 10, and 11 personnel sets. The multi-faceted offense revolves around two primary players. Sophomore quarterback Darryl Pearson Jr. is a dual-threat quarterback who threw for 168 yards and accounted for two touchdowns against Tuskegee. Running back Ezra Gray is a small-statured scat back who, despite his small frame, will carry the bulk of the rushing load. Gray had a walk-off 30-yard touchdown to give ASU the win over Tuskegee.
Expect to see a lot of zone read concepts between Pearson and Gray, as well as some speed option concept on the edge.
Pearson distributed the ball well, completing passes to eight different receivers last weekend. Wallace Corker and Jamir Hannah are tall targets that work the sideline, while Ishmail Saleem is the quicker of the group. Backup running back George Golden led the Hornets with three receptions in Week One as the primary, screen-game target.
Alabama State has SEC size on the interior of their offensive line — with their guard tandem of Damian Wilson and Leeward Brown combining to weigh nearly 700 pounds. The tackles are much lighter and struggled to generate push against the defensive front of the Golden Tigers.
Defensively, the Hornets will utilize a 4-2-5 with senior linebacker/safety Dennis Roberts setting the edge as the team’s best defensive player. He’s one of two linebackers that notched interceptions against Tuskegee.
Nose tackle Christian Clark is built like a bank vault in the middle at 6-foot-1 and 373 pounds. None of the other defensive linemen break the 270-pound mark.
Safety Kuron Ramsey is the best of the back end. He’s a long, rangy safety who isn’t afraid of contact and does a solid job of playing over the seams.
Sophomore kicker Hunter Hanson, a local product from Alabama Christian Academy, will handle kicking duties. He was 12-of-19 with a long of 48 yards last season. Anthony Craven is averaging 45 yards per punt with a long of 63. Sophomore wide receiver Jimmy Ferrell, who is built like a fullback, is the team’s best return threat.
Ferrell had a 72-yard return against Tuskegee.
• Alabama State will throw a lot at the AU defense in terms of formations and volume of plays. First off, it’s what they do. The reasoning also is sound because, let's be honest, ASU will be desperate to find anything that works. Expect them to try to keep Pearson on the edge with a run-pass option.
• Seeing a multitude of formations and plays will be an ultra-valuable learning experience for younger players on the Auburn defense, especially in the secondary. Guys like Christian Tutt, Roger McCreary, Smoke Monday, Jamien Sherwood, and Noah Igbinoghene need live game reps to help develop depth in their position groups.
• This will be a great game for AU to work on run-blocking responsibility. They’ll see a front that they will see often this season — the 4-2-5 with a 5-3-1-5 alignment, which will provide valuable experience for a group still in the process of galvanizing. The centers will be challenged by girth of the nose tackle and will have to really work to get movement. I would expect to see Austin Troxell, Calvin Ashley and Nick Brahms get 40 percent or so of the snaps.
• AU will, most likely, spread the ball around a lot. It will be a good week to put the speed of Shivers and Schwartz on display/film and force other teams to prepare for and respect it.
• Martin and Whitlow will work early — then probably Martin and Shivers. With that said, I’d expect (and like to see) Auburn feed Tolbert in the second half and throw a bone to one of the team’s hardest working, long-time walk-ons. He could very well eclipse his A-day performance.
• Also look for a big day from Big Kat Bryant, good reps for the tandem of Tyrone Truesdell and Coynis Miller Jr, a little Daquan Newkirk and some redemption for T.D. Moultry on the defensive side as the game progresses.
PREDICTION:
This is a much-needed tune up between UW and LSU. Auburn must use it wisely. Get good work and good tape on rotational players. Don't risk injury to any key guys by letting the game be closer than it should. I don’t think it will be.
Auburn 59, ASU 13