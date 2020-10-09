AuburnSports - KNOW THE ENEMY: Arkansas '20

Just two weeks ago this game against Arkansas in the annual "Gus Bowl" was considered to be something of a free win for the Tigers. The Week 1 win against Kentucky, a team built to win early in the season and give a team with rebuilt fronts trouble, once seemed a confirmation that Auburn was prepared to challenge for an SEC title. Last week’s mauling at the hands of Georgia has changed all that.

Head coach Sam Pittman already has changed the energy of the Arkansas program. He’s working hard to change the DNA as well. Pittman has a leader in Feleipe Franks at quarterback, who has been through more struggles, hard times and alienations than just about anyone in college football. Franks is an effective runner with a strong-enough arm to beat teams deep on play-action passes. Franks is protected and accentuated by a scheme that relies on screens, play action passes with max protection and extra blockers on long-yardage downs. Hurting Arkansas’s cause are injuries to their two biggest offensive weapons. Running back Rakeem Boyd was injured in the first half of the Mississippi State game last week and did not return. He’s been seen this week on campus in a walking boot, although he still is listed as the starter. Trelon Smith steps in with a similar physical skill set and two-dimensional ability. However, the Hogs are only averaging around 70 yards per game rushing. (Sadly, right on par with Auburn.) On paper the third back is presumably speedster (and kick-returner) A’Montae Spivey, but he didn’t travel last week for non-medical reasons. Wide receiver Treylon Burks is a physical problem. The sophomore is built like a tight end at 6-foot-3 and 232 pounds, but he has legit wide receiver speed. He’s built to excel on both the perimeter against smaller defenders and inside against less athletic linebackers. He'll be Franks’ primary target as the season evolves. However, he also was injured at MSU. While Pittman proclaims that Burks will be fine and is expected to play, it's definitely a wait and see possibility. In his absence, De’Vion Warren became the primary target and playmaker for Franks and the Hog offense. Warren is much smaller, built more like a slot receiver, but runs very effective routes with good speed. The Arkansas pass game is only generating an average of 207 yards per game so far, but it hurt Georgia early in that game and played a central role in the win over Mississippi State. Hudson Henry is a capable weapon at tight end. Hunter’s younger brother is an adept blocker and receiver. Expect him to become a bigger part of the offense, especially on play action passes, as the season moves forward. Blake Kern, a physical blocker and built more like a defensive tackle, will play a lot as well — especially in two tight end sets or in the H-Back role. He’s been targeted six times so far this season. The Arkansas offensive line was perhaps the worst in the league last season; Pittman’s arrival obviously put a focus on improving that. Offensive line coach Brad Davis is considered a direct extension of Pittman in terms of coaching and personality. The Razorback program believes they are seeing the early result of that prioritization. Western Illinois transfer Myron Cunningham is a large specimen at left tackle going 6-7 and 325 pounds. He’s the only upperclassman of the bunch — the other the starters are made up of redshirt freshmen and sophomores. They will run some gap scheme runs, but primarily lean on zone and zone-kick blocking incorporating the H-backs and tight ends. The group was worn down by Georgia’s front in Week 1, but came on strong late to finish the game against Mississippi State.

Barry Odom looks like the best assistant coaching hire of this past offseason. Odom is a heralded defensive mind who seemed to struggle as a head coach in a “Muschamp-ian” sort of way. He’s brought energy, physicality and a sound scheme to Hogs this season — all of which were missing on that side of the ball last year. The Razorbacks will base out of Odom’s hybrid front that blends 3-3 and 4-2 concepts by using various fronts of create single-gap concepts and free up their two inside linebackers make plays. The tend to pattern match with split-field coverage concepts on the back end. The defensive front has been a revolving door of sorts already. Three players have missed time already due to injury and two more missed time for non-medical reasons. The best of the bunch, Dorian Gerald, went down after 29 snaps against Georgia and his status remains questionable. JUCO signee Julius Coates, who didn’t travel last week, is “expected” to be back this week according to the head coach. Jonathan Marshall is the anchor of the interior and again will provide Auburn’s center with a potentially troublesome matchup. The strongest facet of the Arkansas defense are the two absolute tackling machines they boast at the linebacker spots. Linebacker play in Odom's defenses always has been a strength. Grant Morgan would be a household name and superstar if this were the 80s or 90s; he’s a prototype hard-nosed, 100-mph middle linebacker who made 15 solo tackles last week even with an elbow injury. His wingman is Bumper Pool and he's cut from the same cloth — albeit a little more athletic. They remind you of former Texas Tech great Zach Thomas. They are everywhere around the ball, all the time. The secondary plays with a field/boundary alignment so they can employ a lot of split-field coverage concepts; they play man coverage to the short side of the field and zone to wide/field side. Boundary corner Montaric Brown is the team’s best man coverage player. Nickel Greg Brooks Jr. is the squad’s most versatile and often times critical defender. He’s so far shown the ability to set the edge in run force and played a vital role in limiting the shallow and shoot routes Mississippi State favors.

AU's Nick Brahms vs. Arkansas' Jonathan Marshall

Brahms has struggled during Auburn’s first two contests and those struggles have been a big factor in Auburn’s inability to establish a run game. With two really good linebackers starting for Arkansas this week, AU's linemen must climb to the second level and block. Otherwise, this offense again will become one-dimensional. AU TEs + slot WRs vs. Arkansas' LBs

Auburn must attack the middle of the field in the passing game, which keeps those Arkansas linebackers from focusing on run support. They must be conflicted — or else they’ll tee off on the AU run game all day. The Tigers tried to do that last week early, but the flimsy protection didn’t permit it.

QB Bo Nix

It's redundant to say he must have a big game for Auburn to win at any point this season. This team has enough talent to exploit the Arkansas defense vertically — assuming Nix has time. I think he'll hit a couple critical deep shots this weekend. S Smoke Monday

He will be hungry to get back out and redeem himself after his targeting ejection last week. The run-first and play-action game Arkansas lives on fits his style of play and AU needs a defensive playmaker to step up and have a big game. A Smoke takeaway or two could be critical to help get a win this weekend.

It’s hard to predict, or better yet have faith, in anything Auburn football related after last week. I’ve never seen a worse loss physically. Score wise, yes, but I’ve never seen an AU team physically mauled like that. That might have been an aberration and not truly who/what this Auburn team is. Line play, on both sides, of that caliber just won’t get it done in the SEC. I wouldn’t touch the two-score Vegas line for this one with a 30-foot pole. Auburn has more talent at critical positions and the patchwork Arkansas defensive line won’t be as good as what Auburn saw last week. Is this team’s spirit broken, though? That’s yet to be seen. Bottom line: The disparity in skill-position talent lends itself enough for Auburn to win this one with a few more big plays than Arkansas can muster. Auburn 24, Arkansas 20