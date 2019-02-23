Knights even series
It was one of those games where not much went right for No. 15 Auburn.
The Tigers fell behind early, managed just five hits and left nine runners on base in a 6-1 loss to UCF Saturday night at John Euliano Park.
Auburn falls to 5-2 while UCF improves to 5-1.
“Tonight, we never did anything to get into the game,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “It’s like they through the first punch and especially offensively, we never — we got two runners on a couple of times — but we never really threatened in the ballgame. I think that’s the biggest difference.”
UCF jumped on Auburn starter Kyle Gray (0-1) for four runs on three hits and two walks in 1.1 innings. The Knights added runs off Ryan Watson in the second and fourth, and another off Jack Owen in the fifth.
Owen was a bright spot for the Tigers allowing three hits and striking out eight over the final 4.1 innings. In two appearances this season, Owen has allowed just one earned run in 9.0 innings.
“He’ll be rewarded for that because he’s done that two weeks in a row," Thompson said. "He saved some pen put he also probably won a starting job tonight in the process."
Auburn, which struck out nine times, scored an unearned run in the sixth. Conor Davis was 2-for-4 to pace the Tigers at the plate.
UCF starter Trevor Holloway (1-0) earned the win with 5.0 shutout innings, allowing three hits, striking out five and issuing four walks. Ray Alejo had two hits and two RBI for the Knights.
The series concludes Sunday at noon CT on UCFKnights.TV, which requires a subscription. Thompson plans to start either freshman left-hander Carson Skipper or sophomore left-hander Bailey Horn.