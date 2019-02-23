It was one of those games where not much went right for No. 15 Auburn.

The Tigers fell behind early, managed just five hits and left nine runners on base in a 6-1 loss to UCF Saturday night at John Euliano Park.

Auburn falls to 5-2 while UCF improves to 5-1.

“Tonight, we never did anything to get into the game,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “It’s like they through the first punch and especially offensively, we never — we got two runners on a couple of times — but we never really threatened in the ballgame. I think that’s the biggest difference.”