For the second straight night, Auburn's bats came alive in the late innings as the Tigers pulled out a 6-3 victory over Georgia, securing the series win.

Two RBIs by Ike Irish – a solo home run in the fifth and a sacrifice fly in the sixth – cut Georgia's lead to 3-2. Justin Kirby followed with a three-run homer to give the Tigers a 5-3 lead.

The Bulldogs got on the scoreboard first as Cole Wagner was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the top 2nd. Georgia added another run in the next inning with a solo shot by Charlie Condon. In the fifth, Condon scored on an error by Caden Green to give Georgia a 3-0 lead.