For the second straight night, Auburn's bats came alive in the late innings as the Tigers pulled out a 6-3 victory over Georgia, securing the series win.
Two RBIs by Ike Irish – a solo home run in the fifth and a sacrifice fly in the sixth – cut Georgia's lead to 3-2. Justin Kirby followed with a three-run homer to give the Tigers a 5-3 lead.
The Bulldogs got on the scoreboard first as Cole Wagner was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the top 2nd. Georgia added another run in the next inning with a solo shot by Charlie Condon. In the fifth, Condon scored on an error by Caden Green to give Georgia a 3-0 lead.
Georgia threatened in the top part of the 8th as Wagner walked and Mason LaPlante singled to start the frame. John Armstrong got out of the inning by retiring the next three batters to keep it a 5-3 lead.
Down to their last chance, the Bulldogs got a double from Parks Harber while Will David worked a walk to bring the tying run to the plate. But Chase Isbell struck out Sebastian Murillo and Wagner to finish it off.
Armstrong picks up his fifth win of the season for Auburn while Isbell earned his second save. The Tigers go for the sweep on Saturday, with the first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m. CT.