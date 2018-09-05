“I don’t know if it just took us four quarters to settle in or whatever it was, but we were able to orchestrate that drive and it turned out pretty good.”

“We all knew how big of a drive it was. It was coming down to the wire and we were down a point. It was huge,” Kim said.

Kim delivered one of the key blocks along with the left side of the offensive line to spring JaTarvious Whitlow on a 10-yard touchdown run to give the Tigers a 21-16 win over Washington.

AUBURN | Kaleb Kim will be the first one too admit he can play better. But the junior also has a lot of good he can build on from his first start at center, especially from Auburn’s game-winning drive in the fourth quarter.

Kim also helped to spring Kam Martin on a 19-yard run on a 4th and 1 play in the first half. He was matched up against All-Pac-12 noseguard Greg Gaines for most of the game. The senior had five tackles, but no tackles-for-loss or sacks.

“I thought Kaleb fought as hard as he possibly could, and especially when you go up against a guy like Derrick Brown in practice every day, it's going to do nothing but help you,” quarterback Jarrett Stidham said. “So whenever you get into situations like this, big games like this against nose tackles that are as good as 99 was today, you know, it's just like practice.

“I thought he played extremely well, and I'm looking forward to seeing how he progresses the rest of the year.”

Offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey also gave a positive review to Kim’s performance.

“I thought he was good. I didn't think he was as good as he can be, but he did some good things,” Lindsey said. “The snaps were good. That's the most important thing. He ID'd everything correctly from the protection, as well as in the run game. But I think he's got some improving to do, and he'd be the first to tell you that. Overall, I think he had a good start.”

Kim has worked hard for this moment. The fourth-year junior started out on the scout team as a freshman and served as a backup the past two seasons.

"I had the jitters a little bit. But it was mostly excitement. I'm glad to get that one under my belt,” Kim said.

“It means the world because I came here to play. To finally get to do that after three years means a lot to me.”

No. 7 Auburn returns to action Saturday against Alabama State. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.