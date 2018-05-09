That put the competition for the starting job on hold until preseason practice when all three are expected to be in the mix to join the first team.

The Tigers suffered a series of injuries at the center position during spring drills. Junior Kaleb Kim had a high ankle sprain and redshirt freshman Nick Brahms broke a bone in his lower leg. Even walk-on Tucker Brown, who was working with the third-team, got banged up.

“I had some things happen during the course of the spring that I've never had happen before in all my years of coaching,” said Grimes, Auburn’s first-year offensive line coach. “One day, we had zero centers. All three of them were on the ground. I mean, on the ground with the trainer hovering around.”

“I thought Nick Brahms was about to make a little jump, and he got hurt,” Grimes said. “I thought Kaleb after the first scrimmage, Kaleb didn't play as well as I wanted him to. I sat down and had a real heart-to-heart with him about, 'Hey, you've got to strain yourself. You've got to play more physical than what I see you on the field in this first scrimmage.' I think it was in the neighborhood of 45 snaps, half a ball game or somewhere in that neighborhood. And it wasn't good enough.

“And I saw him, hey, he listened to me. He listened to the words. He said, 'You know what? I'm going to strain hard.' I saw him going up and, boom, he goes down. And then Tucker Brown, I thought did as good of a job as he could do in the situation he was in. Right now, it's TBD. It's to be determined. We just don't have that guy right now that I can hang my hat on.”

Despite the uncertainty at center, Grimes has no plans to move another player to the position with more experience such as right guard Mike Horton. That in itself is a sign Grimes believes his current group of centers can get it done.

“Horton is always taking snaps. I’ll always have him snapping the football in case a real bomb goes off, but no, not right now,” Grimes said. “I think these guys have a chance. I just didn’t get enough information on two of them.

“I think we know what Tucker is and he can help us big-time. We’ll just have to find out early in fall camp as quickly as possible which one’s going to take the bull by the horns.”

Kim was the backup to Casey Dunn for most of last season and enters 2018 with 10 games of playing experience with no starts. He got the majority of the work with the first-team during spring before his injury and has to be considered the favorite going into the summer.

“I would like for (Kim) to play strong. That's one thing I want to see him do,” Grimes said. “And I saw that after I had that little heart to heart to him. 'Look, you've got to play stronger. You are weight room strong. I look at you, I look at your numbers in the weight room. You've got good numbers in the weight room. But I don't see that transfer to the field.’

“And then what I saw happen before he took the knee is I saw that manifest in himself. So it's just a matter of him flipping the switch and doing that.”