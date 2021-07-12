Kicker commit not afraid to compete

AUBURN | Chris Elmore was nervous for his kicker. The Fort Payne head coach had just seen his team complete a Hail Mary to tie the game on the road against Huntsville’s Mae Jemison in 2018 and the hopes of the Wildcats’ coming out with a miraculous victory was on the legs of a freshman in just his fourth varsity game. Luckily for Elmore and his team, that kicker wasn’t a normal freshman. It was Alex McPherson. “They called time out and tried to ice him,” Elmore said. “I just kind of looked at him and said, ‘Hey.’ And he just kind of smiled at me and said, ‘Coach I got this.’ Just with all the confidence in the world.”

McPherson committed to Auburn on July 6th. (Christian Clemente/AuburnSports.com)

McPherson didn’t miss and the momentum of the entire season for Fort Payne, which was 1-2 at the time, changed, leading the Wildcats to a regional title. Of course, that is just one of the many stories of lore that have come out of northeast Alabama for the past few years involving the Auburn commit and nation’s top-ranked kicker. There’s the 57-yard field goal he made against Albertville as a sophomore that, right before, Elmore had called his coaching staff “crazy” for even thinking of attempting. Oh, and that time that a rowdy Briarwood student section was stunned into silence by a booming 56-yard missile off of McPherson’s foot. “I could hear them across the way hollering,” Elmore said. “I don't know why it stuck out to me. They go out there, ‘You can't make this. This is crazy what y'all doing? There's no way he'll make this kick."’Just kind of ridiculed the whole time. Give him a hard time. He didn't just make that one, he drilled it. Immediately they all went quiet like, ‘Oh my God I can't believe that just happened.’” Granted, it is anything but new for a McPherson to nail it through the uprights for the Wildcats. Alex’s older brother, Evan, holds the SEC record for field goal percentage after his four years kicking for the Florida Gators. That experience, per Elmore, of filling his brother’s shoes in high school will prove crucial for Alex’s time in college where he’ll likely be the front-runner to take over the starting job after eight years of Daniel and Anders Carlson. “Nobody has higher expectations of Alex than Alex to be honest with you,” his coach said. “He expects the best out of him. “He's very hard on himself when he does not kick or punch the way he thinks he should have. He's going to be very upset to a point where we've had to talk to him. It's kind of like he and I both play golf. So we got that bond and I said, ‘It's kind of like golf. You're not going to get every shot perfect. We got to move on to the next one.’” With the high school rules being that a missed kick landing in the end zone results in the opponent getting the ball at the 20-yard line instead of a possible return, Elmore has used that to his advantage when it comes to stretching out the leg of McPherson. “We've tried a 63-yarder and a 62-yarder, I think. And he's capable of making those but obviously that's an extremely long kick and not real likely. But nobody's more upset when they miss than him. He can't believe he missed it.”