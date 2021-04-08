AuburnSports - Key bullpen piece close to returning

“This Thursday practice is kind of devoted to that. Before practice starts, to let him see a couple of hitters. If he passes what’s required today, then we think he can be a potential piece for us in game three.”

“We felt stronger last week and Hayden would only add to that this week,” said Auburn coach Butch Thompson. “I think it’s more of the backend of the weekend, Saturday and most likely Sunday, game three, is what I would report. He threw a bullpen Monday. We feel like he needs a couple of hitters.

Hayden Mullins, who has missed more than three weeks with tightness in his forearm, is expected to be available to pitch this weekend as the Tigers host No. 4 Mississippi State.

The left-handed Mullins is 2-0 on the season with a 0.82 ERA. He has 19 strikeouts and just three walks in 11.0 innings, the best strikeout ratio on the team.

Auburn’s bullpen has struggled this season with a combined 5.38 ERA. In losing 2 of 3 games at No. 2 Arkansas last weekend, the bullpen went 0-2 with a 10.00 ERA as the Tigers blew a 4-0 lead in game two and a 5-0 lead in game three.

Despite the issues, there were some positive signs. Carson Skipper, who returned from missing three weeks with an injury, and Mason Barnett, who is transitioning back from starter, combined to throw two shutout innings in Thursday night’s 1-0 win over Arkansas.

Unfortunately, those two allowed three runs on three hits and six walks in 3.2 innings in Saturday’s 6-5 loss. Another pitcher returning from an injury, Richard Fitts, allowed two runs on two hits and a walk in 0.2 innings Friday.

In contrast, Auburn starters Cody Greenhill, Jack Owen and Joseph Gonzalez, the same trio that will face the Bulldogs this weekend, were 1-0 with a 1.56 ERA against the Razorbacks.

“We feel like we’re in a better position,” said Thompson. “We got three quality starts last week. Continued to play great defense. Some of the best defense I’ve been a part of anywhere over two decades in the league, and did that on the road. So a lot of confidence there.

“Got a couple of things that we’re going to stay committed to and three of those that come to mind are Carson Skipper, Richard Fitts and Mason Barnett. We’ll stay committed to those three guys and know that they’re capable and give us, hopefully, a chance to be competitive and win a series.”

Auburn has started SEC play 1-8, losing five of those games by one run and two more by two runs.

The series at Plainsman Park will get underway Friday at 6 p.m. CT. Saturday and Sunday’s game are scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday’s games will be on SECN+/ESPN+ and Sunday’s on SEC Network.