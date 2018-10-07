AUBURN — Kevin Steele has plenty of words to help explain Auburn's rare defensive breakdown against Mississippi State.

But in his mind, he really only needs one.

"Really, it can only be summed up by: unacceptable," the Tigers defensive coordinator said Sunday.

Steele's comments come after Auburn's most disappointing defensive performance of the 2018 season.

The Tigers allowed 349 rushing yards to Mississippi State, including 195 from the SEC's newest record-setter Nick Fitzgerald. Auburn's third-down defense didn't live up to the team's self-set standards. Mississippi State converted 7-of-17 on third down.

Steele attributed many of those mistakes to two critical factors.

First, he mentioned a few miscommunications after Mississippi State changed its pre-snap approach to getting into its final formations. But he also pointed to the "uncharacteristic" missed tackles that helped extend several Bulldogs drives.

Regardless of Auburn's pre-existing reputation, Steele said those types of errors have to be cleaned up to maintain that standard.

"We went back and reiterated what we’re built on in that room when we’re in meetings, which is to always be accountable. Own it if you make a mistake. If I make one and it’s on video I tell them, ‘Hey, that’s on me guys,’" Steele said. "So own your mistakes, be accountable and then have an attitude of correction. Be a pro. That was there today, very evident. They know. If you rob a bank, it’s on video, you’re a bank robber."

It wasn't all bad despite the cringe-worthy final box score.

Steele said he loved the tenacity to fight from start to finish despite being stuck on the field for nearly 17 minutes of action midway through the game. And, despite the unfortunate review result, he also liked the execution of his "bit-of-a-chance" call on fourth down that nearly stopped Fitzgerald short of the goal line to end the half.

But the "death by a thousand paper cuts" moments were too much to overcome.

"Our first down defense probably had the most affect on the game. You can’t allow yourself to give up die by a thousand cuts. You just can’t do it," Steele said. "It all goes back to just doing your job, being in your gap and trust your teammate. Trust the scheme and trust the teammate. You don’t have to make plays that aren’t yours to make. You’ve got teammates to get that done. That’s the biggest thing."

