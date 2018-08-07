AUBURN — If there's an area of concern on Kevin Steele's highly-touted defense, it's the secondary.

That's a byproduct of a few factors.

The obvious: Auburn lost its top cornerback Carlton Davis and two cornerstone safeties from a year ago Stephen Roberts and Tray Matthews. Those are key departures, especially given Steele's comments about the thinness at the safety position leading up to recent seasons. On top of that, Auburn's top-tier defensive line and experienced linebacker corps makes the secondary a much easier target for criticism.

When Steele spoke to reporters Tuesday, he used a question about the veteran linebackers to place some praise on his new, high-IQ starting safeties Jeremiah Dinson and Daniel Thomas. The combination of linebackers and safeties gives Steele plenty of confidence on the Tigers' back end.

"When you go out there and practice five days and you have Deshaun Davis, [Darrell] Williams and [Montavius] Atkinson lined up and you’ve got Daniel Thomas and Dinson lined up, just that, what happens is everybody knows what to do because they tell them what to do," Steele said. "So if you put a young guy out there with them, they know what to do, because they’re not overthinking because the guy beside them is telling them what to do. We have words that trigger things that tells you what you’re in. And so they just don’t mess that up."

When asked about the presumed starting safeties specifically, Steele doubled down on the praise he gave during the linebackers question.

Roberts and Matthews were the go-to guys at safety last year, but Dinson and Thomas have seen plenty of reps during their time with Auburn. Steele didn't mince words when discussing what those two bring to the safety group from a mental standpoint.

"Very, very smart guy. It’s been a good move to safety for [Dinson] and for us. And Daniel back there, those two, they’re older, they’re veterans, they’re very smart," Steele said. "When you go out there with those two, they quarterback the back end back there. The mental errors are minimal. Very minimal."

The goal now is similarly bring along incoming freshman safeties Smoke Monday and Jamien Sherwood.

Because of the thin position group, Monday and Sherwood were expected to progress faster than freshmen typically would be. Both players enrolled in January and had the benefit of going through spring practices.

That was much-needed from Steele's perspective — and, thus, has been successful so far.

"Both of the freshman, now. They’re out there with the second group. They’ve got a very good skill set. The installation is not overwhelming for them, because we have not put anything in in the first five days that they did not have in the spring," Steele said. "Right now, if we keep progressing, that would be four guys at safety, which I don’t think anybody in this room thought that would be the case — including myself."