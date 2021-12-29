Kessler historic in SEC debut

Any time an LSU player got into the lane, the threat of Kessler sending their shot into the front row of a packed and loud Auburn Arena was present. And, as you like to see from a big man getting his game legs underneath him in the season's 13th game, Kessler's best came in the final 20 minutes when the Bayou Bengals threatened to turn it into a one-possession game.

"Boy, if there's a better defender, shot-blocker or rim protector in the country, I haven't seen him," Bruce Pearl said afterward.

AUBURN | Walker Kessler admitted that he was a bit dazed and tired following Auburn's 70-55 victory over LSU. He earned that right and more after recording a triple-double 16 points, 11 blocks, 10 rebounds) in his SEC debut.

Kessler and the Tigers never let the lead get below six points as the 7-footer blocked eight shots and grabbed seven of his ten rebounds in 17 minutes of clutch-time play. Jabari Smith, a future lottery pick, knows how nice it is to have the big man in the center.

"You don't even know," Smith said. "Being able to pressure the ball and knowing you've got the best shot-blocker in the country behind you, it's just a joy to have."

The sophomore adds his ability to swat away shots to knowing when to attack.

I think that I have a pretty good timing of going for blocks," Kessler said. "I'm not the most athletic guy, but I feel like I have pretty good timing attacking the ball."

Scoring 10 points after halftime, it might have been his dunk off a lob from Allen Flanigan that was his biggest bucket of the game. LSU had grabbed some momentum, cutting into Auburn's once-large lead, before Kessler went high for the pass, putting it through and setting off an enormous roar. Just a minute earlier, he hit an open three-pointer, drawing the same reaction from the crowd.

It is only the second triple-double in Auburn history, the first by Kenny Gabriel in 2012 against Bethune-Cookman. But, for how amazing the accomplishment is, Kessler still wanted to discuss how great Auburn's team defense was.

"I think that we have, if not the best defense in the country, one of the most elite ones. I think we showed that tonight," he said.