Kessler heads for Minnesota

Auburn's big night at the 2022 NBA Draft continued Thursday night when center Walker Kessler was selected No. 22 overall and will play for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

This is the first time two Tigers have been selected in the first round of the same draft.

The moment was sweet for Kessler, who believed in Bruce Pearl's vision to parlay one year on the Plains into NBA riches. Now the one-time North Carolina signee will earn a four-year contract worth at least $5 million guaranteed.

Kessler is an interesting professional prospect in the sense that he'll provide the Timberwolves with immediate help with rebounding and defense. The 7-foot-1 center was named the top defender in college basketball last season after averaging 4.6 blocks per game, but he's more than a one-trick pony. Kessler was able to lower his fouls conceded per 40 minutes from 5.5 at UNC to 4.1 at Auburn while simultaneously emerging as such a game-changing element near the rim.

His overall defensive game improved immensely.

"As a kid, you look at this level of basketball and you don't really understand that it's a real thing, it's an attainable thing," Kessler said. "To finally get here, I mean, it's surreal. I'm just so excited."

Kessler became an adept long-range shooter in practice, but wasn't able to transfer that accuracy to the game floor. He shot just 20 percent from long range last season (10-of-50), but the Timberwolves clearly see untapped scoring potential there.

Kessler technically was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, but the rights to the No. 22 pick were traded to the Timberwolves in an earlier transaction.