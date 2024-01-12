“I am very grateful to return to a university and a football program that have meant so much to me growing up in this state and playing for Coach Dye,” Kelly said. “It’s an honor to work with Coach Freeze, whom I have a tremendous amount of respect for, and I’m appreciative of him for this opportunity."

Auburn announced Kelly as the co-defensive coordinator for the 2024 season Friday, in an official statement released by the athletics department.

Kelly, who was a defensive back at Auburn from 1986-1989, returns to his alma mater from Colorado, where he spent the previous season as defensive coordinator for the Buffaloes.

Prior to serving as defensive coordinator for Colorado, Kelly had spent four seasons as the associate defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Alabama. He also had stops at Tennessee and Florida State, where he was the special teams coordinator and linebackers coach for the 2013 national championship team.

“Charles is an outstanding football mind who is an excellent recruiter and understands the landscape of Auburn and the Southeastern Conference,” said head coach Hugh Freeze. “We are excited to have Charles on our staff as we continue building a strong foundation for the future success of Auburn football.”