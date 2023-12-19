For the Tigers bowl game against Maryland, Scott is moving back to cornerback where he played in junior college.

AUBURN | In his first two years at Auburn, Keionte Scott started at nickel.

“So that'll definitely be the plan,” said Scott, who announced last week he was returning for his senior season. “It'll start this game, the bowl game, I'll be outside, being able to get back on that island. I'm excited for it.”

Scott returns a wealth of experience and ability to a secondary that will desperately need it next fall. Both starting cornerbacks, D.J. James and Nehemiah Pritchett, have declared for the 2024 NFL Draft and won’t participate in the Music City Bowl.

Starting safety Jaylin Simpson has also declared for the draft but will play in the bowl game if he is fully recovered from a minor hamstring injury. AU’s other starting safety, Zion Puckett, hasn’t announced his plans for next season but is expected to play against the Terrapins.

Champ Anthony and Donovan Kaufman will likely step in for Scott at nickel while J.D. Rhym, Kayin Lee and a host of freshmen will compete for the starting cornerback job opposite Scott along with spots in the playing rotation.

Scott likes what he’s seen from several of the freshmen corners and nickels during bowl practice including Lee, Sylvester Smith and Tyler Scott.

“It's definitely exciting just seeing them being excited to practice, move around a little fast, got fresher legs,” said Scott. “These two practices in general, we've just seen some younger guys step up.

“Everyone understands what has to happen now, so everyone is taking that very seriously and we're seeing some guys elevate.”

Kickoff at Nissan Stadium in Nashville is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT on ABC.