Britt could follow in brother’s footsteps
AUBURN | K.J. Britt prowled the middle of Auburn’s defense for four years, totaling 119 tackles and 13 tackles-for-loss in 42 games played from 2017-20.
Younger brother Keenan Britt plans to spend a good portion of his college years chasing quarterbacks as an edge rusher.
Could that also be at Auburn?
“I like Auburn but I’ve just got to enjoy the process,” the younger Britt said. “K.J. just wants me to choose the right place for me.”
Britt, 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, has plenty of time to choose a college. The 2026 prospect is going into his sophomore season at Oxford (Ala.) High.
He had 53 tackles, 12 tackles-for-loss and three sacks as a freshman.
“I’m ready for it. I’m just ready to ball out,” said Britt of his second year of high school football.
On the recruiting front, Britt was in Auburn Saturday for Big Cat where he saw the Tigers add two new commitments including a flip by Rivals100 wide receiver Perry Thompson from Alabama to Auburn.
“That was cool about him flipping to Auburn,” said Britt. “It says Auburn is a very good program and they have a good staff and good people around here.”
Britt said AU defensive coordinator Ron Roberts is recruiting him as a Jack linebacker. He’s been to Auburn several times and plans to return this fall for some games.
Britt already has offers from Auburn, Arkansas and UCF.