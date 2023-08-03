AUBURN | K.J. Britt prowled the middle of Auburn’s defense for four years, totaling 119 tackles and 13 tackles-for-loss in 42 games played from 2017-20. Younger brother Keenan Britt plans to spend a good portion of his college years chasing quarterbacks as an edge rusher. Could that also be at Auburn?

Britt has already visited Auburn a number of times including Saturday's Big Cat. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

“I like Auburn but I’ve just got to enjoy the process,” the younger Britt said. “K.J. just wants me to choose the right place for me.” Britt, 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, has plenty of time to choose a college. The 2026 prospect is going into his sophomore season at Oxford (Ala.) High. He had 53 tackles, 12 tackles-for-loss and three sacks as a freshman. “I’m ready for it. I’m just ready to ball out,” said Britt of his second year of high school football.