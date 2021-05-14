AuburnSports - Kansas transfer DL Marcus Harris looking hard at Auburn

Auburn, after securing a commitment Wednesday from UAB transfer nose tackle Tony Fair, is back in the transfer portal looking for a defensive end/tackle. It may have found one in Kansas’ Marcus Harris. Harris, who entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, has communicated often with Auburn. He’s spoken with defensive line coach Nick Eason, defensive coordinator Derek Mason, cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge and even coach Bryan Harsin. “Auburn is recruiting me very hard,” Harris said. “They want me to come there.” Harris certainly is considering it.

Kansas transfer defensive lineman Marcus Harris has four years of eligibility. (kuathletics.com)

Harris signed with Kansas in the 2019 class out of Park Crossing in Montgomery, Ala. The idea of playing closer to home is appealing to Harris. “Auburn is definitely one of the top schools on my list,” Harris said. “For one, they are a great program. And two, they are close to home.” Harris also is impressed with Auburn’s new coaching staff, especially Eason. “They are a great group of coaches with a lot of experience,” Harris said. “Coach Eason has played in the NFL and coached in the NFL. He knows what it takes to get there.”

Harris redshirted the 2019 season before playing in eight games last year as a sophomore. He finished with 27 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble playing primary defensive end. Harris, however, has the versatility to play a number of positions along the defensive line, including tackle, hybrid and end. “I’m not sure exactly what position Auburn is recruiting me to play,” Harris said. “But I can play anywhere from the 3 to the 4i to the 5.” In addition to Auburn, Harris has received an offer from Tennessee and interest from Iowa, Houston, Miami, Pitt and West Virginia, among others. Harris doesn’t plan to wait long before making a decision. “I plan on making my decision next Friday (May 21),” Harris said. Harris, who is listed at 6-foot-2 and 265 pounds, has four years of eligibility.