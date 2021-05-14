 AuburnSports - Kansas transfer DL Marcus Harris looking hard at Auburn
football

Kansas transfer DL Marcus Harris looking hard at Auburn

Jeffrey Lee
Senior Editor
@JLeeAURivals

Auburn, after securing a commitment Wednesday from UAB transfer nose tackle Tony Fair, is back in the transfer portal looking for a defensive end/tackle.

It may have found one in Kansas’ Marcus Harris.

Harris, who entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, has communicated often with Auburn. He’s spoken with defensive line coach Nick Eason, defensive coordinator Derek Mason, cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge and even coach Bryan Harsin.

“Auburn is recruiting me very hard,” Harris said. “They want me to come there.”

Harris certainly is considering it.

Kansas transfer defensive lineman Marcus Harris has four years of eligibility.
Kansas transfer defensive lineman Marcus Harris has four years of eligibility. (kuathletics.com)

Harris signed with Kansas in the 2019 class out of Park Crossing in Montgomery, Ala. The idea of playing closer to home is appealing to Harris.

“Auburn is definitely one of the top schools on my list,” Harris said. “For one, they are a great program. And two, they are close to home.”

Harris also is impressed with Auburn’s new coaching staff, especially Eason.

“They are a great group of coaches with a lot of experience,” Harris said. “Coach Eason has played in the NFL and coached in the NFL. He knows what it takes to get there.”

Harris redshirted the 2019 season before playing in eight games last year as a sophomore. He finished with 27 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble playing primary defensive end.

Harris, however, has the versatility to play a number of positions along the defensive line, including tackle, hybrid and end.

“I’m not sure exactly what position Auburn is recruiting me to play,” Harris said. “But I can play anywhere from the 3 to the 4i to the 5.”

In addition to Auburn, Harris has received an offer from Tennessee and interest from Iowa, Houston, Miami, Pitt and West Virginia, among others.

Harris doesn’t plan to wait long before making a decision.

“I plan on making my decision next Friday (May 21),” Harris said.

Harris, who is listed at 6-foot-2 and 265 pounds, has four years of eligibility.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TaG93IHRoZW0geW91IHlvdW5naW5zIGhvdyB0byBsZXZlbCB1cCDw n46v8J+YiDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Z ZWFyMT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1llYXIx PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbkRqdU52NUZZTyI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL25EanVOdjVGWU88L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWFyY3VzIEhh cnJpc/CfjrEgKEBsaV9tYXJjdXMxNSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9saV9tYXJjdXMxNS9zdGF0dXMvMTM0MDc5MzkzNTc4NzE0MzE2 OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAyMCwgMjAyMDwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
