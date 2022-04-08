Stutts makes spring jump

“Probably the best thing Kam’s done is he’s prepared,” said offensive line coach Will Friend. “He’s taken the meeting to walkthrough to individual to team to scrimmage. From fundamentals to the schematics of the play, he’s done a great job with that.

None have taken better advantage than Kameron Stutts. The senior has spent the majority of spring as the starting left guard.

AUBURN | With a number of returning and projected starters missing all or parts of spring practice, several less experienced offensive linemen have gotten an opportunity to work with the first-team.

“I think he’s an example of take what we teach, work at it in all the little segments that we have planned out and then execute it when you get in a scrimmage setting, which is the closest thing you can get to a game.”

Stutts, 6-foot-5 and 339 pounds, has played in 26 career games as a backup and on special teams. Friend is his third offensive line coach at AU, but the first to return for a second year.

“Kam is a good example of having a guy for a second year in a row. It’s kinda starting to click for him. He’s had a really good spring,” said Friend.

Stutts still has plenty of work to do when it comes to securing a starting position at left guard. Senior Brandon Council, who has 38 career starts including 14 at Auburn, is expected to return this summer after missing spring following knee surgery.

Junior Jeremiah Wright, who is also returning from knee surgery, switched back from defensive line to offense this spring and is starting to make a push.

“(Wright) is going to be a good player. He’s going to be a really good player,” said Friend. “He can run. He had that break from not being an offensive linemen, and kind of coming off rehab and all those things, but this summer will be big for him just like the guys who didn’t go through spring. We expect him to make some really good jumps this summer.”

Auburn will hold its 14th practice of the spring Friday afternoon. The A-Day game is Saturday at 1 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.