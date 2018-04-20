“If we were to play today it would be Kam Martin. He would be the first one to go out on the field,” running backs coach Tim Horton said. “Obviously we don’t play today and so is he going to start against Washington? That kinda remains to be seen but Kam would be first-team if we played today."

The junior emerged from a pack of six contenders during spring practice, which wrapped up April 10.

SCOTTSBORO | Kam Martin is at the front of the line in the competition for Auburn's starting running back.

Martin was unable to play in the A-Day game due to a strained hamstring, but he brought an important aspect to the offense this spring that Auburn needs from its skill position players.

“You know, explosive plays,” Horton said. “I think that’s something he can give us, and he did during the spring.”

Martin was the Tigers’ second-leading rusher last season with 74 carries for 453 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught three passes for 56 yards and a touchdown as the backup to Kerryon Johnson, who became the ninth-straight Auburn running back to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark earning SEC Offensive Player of the Year honors with 1,391 yards and 18 touchdowns on 285 carries.

Horton said Martin is up to 195 pounds, 13 more than his listed 182 last season.

“No. 1 he’s probably gained 20 to 25 pounds since he got on campus,” said Horton of how Martin has improved since last fall. “He just had some guys who were in front of him that were pro football players and not necessarily a case of Kam not doing well, there were just some guys in front of him. I think the year of experience and another year in the weight room is going to help him be a better player.”

One of the key improvements for Martin this spring has been his pass blocking. That more than anything probably kept him from making more of a contribution last season even though he averaged 6.1 yards per carry.

“He really has (improved),” Horton said. "I think it starts with his willingness to do it, and he’s very willing.”

Horton, however, is unsure if Martin can be an every-down back that averages the 24 carries a game Johnson did last season.

“The one thing that I do know about the running backs that we’ve had in the past is they’ve all been 210 pounds, 215 pounds. Well, Kam Martin is 195. And so I don’t know that answer,” Horton said. “I think, and we’ve wanted to do this the last couple of years but it just hasn’t worked out, is we want to play more than one guy. But obviously as the coach you’ve got to play your best guy and so hopefully this will be a year we can keep people healthy and play two or three or four guys. I sure hope so.”

Horton said the depth chart behind Martin right now would be more situational. The group includes sophomore Malik Miller, redshirt freshman JaTarvious Whitlow, true freshman Asa Martin and senior walk-on C.J. Tolbert. Sophomore Devan Barrett is also in the mix, but he spent a good portion of the spring working as a slot receiver.

“There’s one guy that’s probably a better pass protector. There’s one guy who has probably a better runner. There’s one guy who might be a better pass receiver out of the backfield. It would be very situational in the sense that whatever the down and the distance and the situation dictates,” Horton said.

Auburn opens the season against Washington Sept. 1 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.