"I thought that's the best K.D. Johnson has played and they could just not stay in front of K.D.," said AU coach Bruce Pearl. "He got the ball and attacked,"

The Atlanta, Ga., native was a huge spark plug off the bench to lead Auburn to a 104-76 blowout win over Indiana in the Holiday Hoopsgiving at State Farm Arena.

Johnson, who was a star athlete at SW Dekalb High School, is averaging 13.3 points in three games in his hometown over the last three seasons.

"I had a lot of family and friends come," said Johnson. "I was amazed to see how many Indiana fans came here. That was lit. That was probably one of the best games I've played in this year. That was special. That was fun."

With the game tied 26-all midway through the first half, Johnson checked in and helped the Tigers out-score the Hoosiers 17-2 over the next 4:42. Johnson scored nine of his 14 points during the stretch including three driving layups.

Johnson added two rebounds, three assists and one steal in 21 minutes. He shot 5 of 9 from the floor including 1 of 2 on 3-pointers. He also made all three of his free throw attempts.

Johnson came into the game averaging just 6.3 points and shooting .375 from the floor.

"I'm proud of K.D. for just hanging in there and knowing this is what he can do to turn a game around," said Pearl.

Auburn, which improved to 6-2 on the season, is back in action Wednesday night against UNC Asheville in the Rocket City Classic. Tip-off at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Ala., is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.