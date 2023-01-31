With his playing time dwindling this season – Johnson is playing 20.9 minutes per game compared to 27.8 last season – it has been an adjustment for the junior. Going into Saturday's game against the Mountaineers, the guard had gone 10 games without scoring double-digit points. Johnson put up 10 points in the loss, but his effort was even more critical per Bruce Pearl.

"He's been playing much better the last couple of games, as you all saw at West Virginia," the forward said. "He's getting his mojo back a little bit. That's the K.D. we need to win."

"K.D. had three steals, and I think it was good to see him playing, you know, with some intensity," the coach said. "Yeah, I thought last week he had a good week in practice."

A fireball of a player on both sides of the court, a focus for Johnson has been cutting down on turnovers. Since committing six in the loss to USC on Dec. 18, he hasn't turned the ball over more than three times in a game and has ended with one or less in eight of the last 10 games. That is the overall message not just for Johnson but for all of Auburn's guards.

"It was good to get him playing better," Pearl said. "I think if we, again, just continue to be aggressive without turning the ball over, I think that's going to be a real key for us."

Pearl's reasoning is that without stars Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler, the Tigers aren't as explosive as offense as they were last season. That makes every possession more crucial, and turning the ball over is even more costly.

The emergence of Johnson comes at a vital time for the Tigers as they enter a stretch that will determine their NCAA Tournament fate, and it starts with Georgia, Johnson's former team, on Wednesday night.

So, how serene will the Atlanta native be before facing the Dawgs? Williams knows the answer.

"K.D.'s never calm," Williams said while laughing. "He's going to be excited. He's always going to bring the energy all game, every game."