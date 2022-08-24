“He's the guy who can really run and get out there,” said AU offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau. “We've got to find creative ways to get him the ball, which I think Coach (Ike) Hilliard has done a great job with him.

“Really that whole group, developing them. But yeah, I'm looking for big things from him this year.”

Johnson has shown that quick-strike ability. One of those six catches last season went for a 49-yard touchdown against Alabama State. Combining that with an improved work ethic is paying big dividends this fall.

“He put in a ton of work this offseason and even when we were off in May, he would reach out and we would talk about things to better himself," said tight end John Samuel Shenker. "I think that’s something you can’t take lightly, especially at wide receiver. All you can ask for is a guy to work as hard as you can, especially when the lights aren’t on.

"He has Shed for him and that guy is one of the hardest workers on the team. To see him work, I think Malcolm has a great role model. I think he’s taken him under his wing to show him how to really work.”

During the first few weeks of preseason drills, Johnson has spent a lot of time working with the first-team offense. He could be just 10 days away from beginning the season as a starter.

“Malcolm's been really, really consistent. Really steady, really consistent,” said AU coach Bryan Harsin. “Made some plays for us in practice. Everything for him has been good, and I think that's a good thing, too. Every day, he's just showing up and doing what he's supposed to do, and I think that's been something that's really helped that room.”

Auburn will practice Wednesday afternoon. The Tigers open the season against Mercer at Jordan-Hare Stadium Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN+/SECN+.