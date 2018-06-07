“It really means a lot to me because I see coaches looking at me at a young age,” Williams said. “And I see these big cats, I look up to them, but at the same time they may look up to me.”

Williams was one of only four juniors to attend the Tigers’ premier recruiting event.

AUBURN | Three of Auburn’s top 2019 running back targets attended Big Cat on Saturday. One of its top 2020 running backs, Hueytown’s Roydell Williams , was there, too.

Williams spent time throughout the day with running backs coach Tim Horton, offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey and even head coach Gus Malzahn. Williams already had developed bonds with the three.



“It was kinda laid-back,” Williams said. “We already had good relationships throughout my sophomore season, coming to visit every now and then.”

Williams said Auburn sees using him in a similar role as it did with Kerryon Johnson, the 2017 SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

“Kinda like (Johnson),” Williams said. “The type of back he is — running, passing, in the run game. I’m like a speed/power back really. I try to save my body and get away from (the defense).”

Williams already has an offer from Auburn, as well as ones from Alabama and Ole Miss, among others. More are bound to arrive soon. Williams grew up a fan of Alabama, but said it wouldn’t factor into his decision.

“I’m not a fan of anyone now,” Williams said.