While he wasn’t ready to single any of his players out for their accomplishments on the field, he did call junior Tate Johnson “an incredible leader” of the offensive line room.

The first-year coach spoke Monday afternoon before the Tigers took the field for the fourth practice of spring.

AUBURN | Hugh Freeze is still being careful with his words when it comes to Auburn’s football team.

“I’m not ready to say that he’s standing out over anyone else, I just know that he – there’s an expectation that we’re trying to set and he wants to drive the train for that expectation,” said Freeze. “It matters to him. Wearing Auburn on his chest means something. You can’t have enough of those guys.”

The competition is tight on Auburn’s offensive line this spring. AU returns four o-linemen that have started at least one game in Johnson, Kameron Stutts, Jeremiah Wright and Jalil Irvin, and added three transfers, one junior college signee and three high school signees in January.

The transfers — Gunner Britton, Dillon Avery and Avery Jones — along with JUCO enrollee Izavion Miller, who goes by Too Tall, are all in the mix for starting positions.

“I was really pleased with the o-line in the first few practices,” said Freeze. “This’ll be the second one with pads on and the defense is starting to get more stuff in with more movements, that’s usually when you leave practice feeling awful because we haven’t practiced enough against these movements and it could make you look really bad. But I think we improved ourself for sure.

“Excited about that group. I think they’re a group you can depend upon to really bring it every week to practice and every day. I know Too Tall and Gunner and Dillon and Avery are all guys that we feel have to play for us that we improved ourselves with, obviously, the current guys that we have.”

Auburn will continue practice Wednesday afternoon and hold a situational scrimmage Friday. The A-Day game is April 8 at 1 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.