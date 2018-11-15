AUBURN — Early in the fall, Bruce Pearl offered up an offseason story many in the Auburn sphere might not have expected.

Pearl and the Tigers basketball team dealt with its fair share of offseason attrition. What many consider to be the most notable: Mustapha Heron transferred to St. John's. One of the team's most accountable rebounders Desean Murray departed for Western Kentucky.

Those were the two players most people who watched Auburn basketball last season were curious to see replaced.

Not Pearl.

"I don’t mind telling this story. One of the hardest things I had to do this spring was replace Davion Mitchell. Just absolutely did not see Davion leaving. Love Davion. Terrific player. We were so sad to see him go," Pearl said back on Sept. 25. "But then trying to recruit to Jared Harper and Bryce Brown as a junior and senior — what freshman wants to come into that?"

As Pearl quickly found, very few.

So he began to scour the junior college market for Mitchell's replacement. He needed someone who had a similar skill set to Mitchell, the full-court ability to pick up opposing guards defensively, someone Pearl could rely on to orchestrate the offense during Jared Harper's rest minutes. Finding someone able enough to do that, but also willing to serve in a clear backup role? Easier said than done.

Enter J'Von McCormick.

"It didn’t bother J’Von," Pearl said. "J’Von knew what we had. He wanted to compete against them."

McCormick had led the Lee College Runnin' Rebels with per-game averages of 18.5 points, 6.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds. His assist numbers ranked second in his junior-college conference and his scoring totals ranked third. Those stats generated interest and offers from the mid-major level.

McCormick knew he could be the guy at a smaller school. But he wanted more.

"I knew I could play with the top-level guys. My JUCO was highly ranked, and I got a lot of offers, but I felt like if I would have chosen a school where I would have been the main focus, it would have been good for me, but I feel like we wouldn’t have done as well as team as we do here," McCormick said earlier this week. "The team is good, and there are individuals that stand out, but I just wanted to come here and show that I’m not scared to be a backup player. I know what I can bring to the table."

So far, McCormick has been everything Pearl could've hoped.

McCormick's numbers won't pop all season, serving as Harper's reliever, but his contributions are notable. He's averaging 4.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 steals. McCormick is playing a little less than 16 minutes per game. Pearl trusts McCormick's offensive game to the point he's brings the ball up the courts when he's on the floor at the same time at Harper.

But offensive statistics, while they may be eventual by-products of McCormick's ability, aren't the types of contributions Pearl needs from the JUCO transfer.

Pearl wants energy. Pearl wants defensive intensity. He's gotten both from McCormick so far, as he eases into the Division-I game. Pearl separately praised Malik Dunbar, Horace Spencer and McCormick — the three Auburn players with plus-minuses over plus-40 on Wednesday — for what they brought off the bench for the Tigers against Mississippi College.

Last season, when Harper was off the court or struggling, so too did the Auburn basketball team. McCormick brings some much-needed relief in that area this season.

"J’Von McCormick has a chance to be one of our more valuable players in this sense," Pearl said. "Because he fills such an important niche, and that depth he’s going to provide us, how he goes really could determine how far we go. That’s how important a guy like that is."