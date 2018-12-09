JUCO OT visits Auburn, remains open in recruitment
AUBURN | Junior college offensive tackle Bamidele Olaseni was in Auburn this weekend on an official visit.
It was Olaseni’s first visit to Auburn, and the Tigers made a great first impression.
“I like it. It’s not too big. It’s not too small,” Olaseni said. “I like the facilities, the coaches and the hosts who showed me around. The people are great. The stadium is great.”
Olaseni, a four-star tackle from Garden City (Kan.) Community College, spent a lot of time with offensive line coach J.B. Grimes and redshirt freshman Brodarious Hamm.
“They want me to come in and they’ll develop me, be patient with me and focus on the fundamentals to get me ready,” Olaseni said.
Olaseni isn’t a lifelong football player. He played recreation football in his hometown of London, England, and only began playing in the United State two years ago at Garden City.
Olaseni’s lack of experience, however, hasn’t kept colleges from offering. He has offers from Auburn, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, Texas, Tennessee and Utah, among others. He’s already visited Utah and plans to visit others in January before signing in February.
“I don’t really know,” Olaseni said about any schools standing out to him. “I’m going home to speak to my family and my coach. I don’t have any others visits scheduled, but I’ll probably take a couple of more. I’m open to any school. I’ve already been to Utah. I could go to Alabama. I could go to Kansas. I don’t know.”
Olaseni, who is 6-foot-8 and weighs 320 pounds, has three years to play two.