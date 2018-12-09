AUBURN | Junior college offensive tackle Bamidele Olaseni was in Auburn this weekend on an official visit.

It was Olaseni’s first visit to Auburn, and the Tigers made a great first impression.

“I like it. It’s not too big. It’s not too small,” Olaseni said. “I like the facilities, the coaches and the hosts who showed me around. The people are great. The stadium is great.”

Olaseni, a four-star tackle from Garden City (Kan.) Community College, spent a lot of time with offensive line coach J.B. Grimes and redshirt freshman Brodarious Hamm.

“They want me to come in and they’ll develop me, be patient with me and focus on the fundamentals to get me ready,” Olaseni said.