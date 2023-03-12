“He actually camped with us twice, so watching him grow from camp one to camp two, that was all I needed to see about what his growth potential will be given a true offseason in a college weight program,” said Thornton, who was hired as Auburn’s offensive line coach Dec. 4.

Thornton saw something in Miller on film that no other SEC school did. And Miller kept showing him more at every opportunity.

AUBURN | Jake Thornton has a special connection with Izavion Miller going back nearly a year ago when he first starting recruiting the JUCO offensive lineman for Ole Miss.

“And then watching him develop as a sophomore on his tape in junior college and how well coached he was and all the good stuff he did, that's all I needed to see to see to see that I believe he's going to be a good player. And I believe he wants to be a good player, which is a big-time part of the battle in developing a player.”

Miller was committed to the Rebels for nearly five months, but flipped to Auburn two weeks after Thornton was hired. He enrolled in January, went through winter workouts and started spring practice last week listed at 6-foot-5 and 313 pounds.

Thornton calls him Too Tall.

“He's still climbing, he's still getting better,” said Thornton. “But to watch him get out there and play tackle in an SEC practice is something I've been projecting for 11 months now in the recruiting process. To watch him out there, I think that was good for me because it validated everything that I thought about him and everything I think about him.

“He is, in my opinion of those guys up front, his body has changed the most from day one to right now. And that's a credit to our strength staff and our nutrition staff. Getting him in the right situation, getting him a meal plan, getting him in the weight room and he's really made a ton of progress. I'm excited to see how far he's going to come.”

After taking off a week for spring break, Auburn will resume spring practice Monday afternoon.