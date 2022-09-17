JUCO lineman planning official visit
It could only be a matter of time until Derick Hunter commits to Auburn.
The JUCO prospect does not have an offer yet, but feels like it's coming soon — once he gets things on the academic side settled.
"Just waiting to see if my grades are gonna finalize, that’s it," Hunter said. "But it’s a strong relationship, just gotta make sure I gotta do what I gotta do on the academic part."
Once things are taken care of, it could be game on for Hunter to come to Auburn.
"Nine times out of 10, that’s what it’s looking like," he said.
Hunter attended Auburn's game against Penn State Saturday, spending most of his time outside of the game with defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh.
"Yeah we sat down," Hunter said. "Just talking about coming in, trying to be a leader and getting this thing going,"
Auburn likes Hunter at defensive line, after he spent a season at Texas A&M on the offensive line.
"I’ve only been playing [d-line] a couple games, just getting back in the rhythm of it," Hunter said. "I've been playing d-line my whole life, but took a year off to go help [Texas] A&M play on the offensive side of the ball. But I got a good coaching staff in Coach [Larry] Williams and everybody at Hines Community College, just getting me back adapted on the defensive side of the ball."
Through three games at Hines this season, Hunter has six tackles.
Purdue, Mississippi State and Arizona are the schools still pushing for Hunter outside of Auburn.
He plans to return to the Plains for an official visit and if everything goes as planned, would like to play at Auburn.