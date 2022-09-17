It could only be a matter of time until Derick Hunter commits to Auburn.

The JUCO prospect does not have an offer yet, but feels like it's coming soon — once he gets things on the academic side settled.

"Just waiting to see if my grades are gonna finalize, that’s it," Hunter said. "But it’s a strong relationship, just gotta make sure I gotta do what I gotta do on the academic part."

Once things are taken care of, it could be game on for Hunter to come to Auburn.

"Nine times out of 10, that’s what it’s looking like," he said.