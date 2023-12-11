"Coming to Auburn, it’s an amazing place," Wilfred said after his visit. "The community, the atmosphere, the people that live here, it’s a really great place."

The JUCO product out of Snow College in Ephraim, Utah, committed to Auburn Monday, just a day removed from his official visit. He's the second JUCO player this cycle to pick the Tigers, joining safety Laquan Robinson.

Wilfred visited Houston toward the end of last week before taking a trip to the Plains over the weekend. He had originally scheduled a trip to Iowa State for the final weekend of the contact period, but that's off the board.

Instead, he's heading to Auburn to be a part of Jake Thornton's offensive line next season. During his visit, he got to see how Thornton operates and came away impressed by his future position coach.

"He’s a great offensive line coach," Wilfred said on Thornton. "I think him and his connection with the head coach is very close. I like how the way he’s very disciplined with his players and how he’s very honest. The way he runs things around here is very amazing."

Wilfred plans to sign with Auburn Dec. 20 and will have three years of eligibility remaining, with an additional redshirt year as well.